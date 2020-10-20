England batsman Jose Butler said that he did not have any problem in batting in the middle order as per the requirement of the team for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Butler was playing the opener in the tournament but in recent matches he batted in the middle order.

He led the team to victory against the Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday. Chasing a modest target of 126 for victory, he scored an unbroken 98-run partnership for the fourth wicket with captain Steve Smith (26 not out) scoring 70 off 48 balls.

In a video shared by Rajasthan Royals on Twitter, he said, ‘This is different (from starting innings). In the middle of the innings, we have to be much more responsive than the opener. I am happy to play both roles, wherever the team needs me to bat.



The wicketkeeper batsman said, ‘We needed partnership, the required run rate was not a big issue. We lost a few wickets in the beginning but we were not chasing a big target. We just needed a partnership to break Chennai’s rhythm.