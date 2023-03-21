🚂 CHIVAS ON THE STALK. Guadalajara is very attentive to what happens with the renewal between Jesús Corona and #Blue Cross. If it does not materialize, the Flock would go for “Chuy” to make him his goalkeeper next season. Gibran Lajud and Jonathan Orozco are his other options.

