In Cruz Azul there could be important changes for the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. According to several journalistic reports, Ricardo Ferretti would have requested some important signings, such as Rafael Carioca, Juan Ignacio Dinenno and Agustín Marchesín. The possible signing of the Argentine goalkeeper suggests that José de Jesús Corona’s days at the Máquina Celeste could be numbered.
Corona has been part of Cruz Azul’s ranks since July 2009 and has won two MX Cups, one Mexican Super Cup, one MX League (Guardians 2021), one Champion of Champions, the League Super Cup and the Champions League of the concacaf. The legendary goalkeeper’s contract with the cement team expires in June 2023 and, if it is not renewed, he would already have a possible destination.
‘Chuy’ Corona would already have a team interested in his services in the event that the Cruzazul board decided not to extend his relationship with the goalkeeper. According to reports, Chivas de Guadalajara has the veteran soccer player on their agenda and could add him to their ranks at the Apertura 2023.
Since Rodolfo Cota’s departure, Chivas has struggled to find regularity in goal. Neither José Antonio Rodríguez nor Raúl Gudiño nor Miguel ‘Wacho’ Jiménez have been able to consolidate themselves in this position.
For several years, the Sacred Flock has been after the Cruz Azul goalkeeper and it seems that they could finally hire him. Corona played for the rojiblancos in the 2005 Copa Libertadores and left a great impression.
The 42-year-old footballer would go on to challenge Chivas de Guadalajara for the starting position and share his experience and leadership with the new generations.
