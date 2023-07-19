The French striker and all-time top scorer for the Tigres UANL, Andre-Pierre Gignac, He is the best foreigner that has arrived in Mexican soccer in recent years, even at 37 years of age he continues to show that he still has a lot of soccer to contribute and from the United States they have shown interest in his services.
According to information from ESPNafter the absence of Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez due to an injury to one of his knees that will have him absent for the rest of the season, the board of los angeles galaxy They are looking to sign a renowned striker who can compete with the arrival of Lionel Messi to the inter miami.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Within the wish list of the Los Angeles team would be Henry Martin, Rogelio Funes Mori and André-Pierre Gignac.
He ‘ChicharitoHe receives a salary of 6 million dollars annuallyMuch more than what the feline attacker currently earns and with this they would seek to persuade the Frenchman, offering him a better economic contract.
On the other hand, the current value of French according to the portal transfer markt It is €1.2 million and he has a contract until 2025, however, to let his figure go, a huge offer would have to come, since the board does not have in mind to let him out.
#team #seek #rob #Tigres #UANL #top #star #transfer #market #closes
Leave a Reply