César Montes came to European football, in large part, on his own merits. He not only sacrificed economic issues (in striped he earned more than what any European club was offering the ‘Cachorro’), but he pushed hard for his departure to materialize, even going ‘against’ the institution that saw him born. Or so he was seen by some Rayados fans, who did not like his ways at all.
His destination was the Spanish from Barcelona. There he showed interesting things individually, but unfortunately the collective ended up weighing more and Now he is looking for a new club where he can continue fighting to continue competing with the best, because that is his priority: to continue in the Old Continent.
AmericaHowever, he has not taken his eyes off him. Especially after Néstor Araujo began to be wanted by the AEK of Athens, in Greece. In the first instance, the ‘Cachorro’ told them: ‘no, thanks’. But as the weeks progressed, the cream-blue board, at the request of André Jardine, continued with the courtship to take over the services of the central defender, and thus went from: ‘no, thank you’, to: ‘it may be that it will happen …’.
At a certain point, sources close to the player’s environment came to ensure that César Montes was about to accept the proposal of the Eagles of America, thus interrupting his European adventure much earlier than expected. This is because, although he also had some offers from Italian and English football, none seemed to reach more… until the Almeriafrom Spain.
According to information from Fernando Esquivel, Almería would be winning the game against América to finalize the signing of the former Rayados del Monterrey footballer. It is said that there is already an offer on the table, which would exceed the eight million eurosgiving a new chapter to the novel of ‘Cachorro’ in the lands of Don Quixote.
