The 25-year-old Mexican right back of the Tigres UANL, Vladimir Loroñais practically erased for Robert Dante Siboldithe player was signed by the feline team in the middle of 2022, that is, he has been at the club for a year and a half for a total of only 19 games played with the team.
His contract with the Monterrey institution is until the summer of 2026, but his activity in Nuevo León is minimal and therefore, according to information from the reporter from Fox Sports, Jaqueline Almodóvarthe footballer could arrive in Ciudad Juárez for the Clausura 2024.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The arrival of the footballer occurred before the departure of Luis 'Chaka' Rodríguez and therefore a right back with physical conditions was needed and the Puebla youth player was standing out in his participation with the Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles Club and in the Mexican team that participated in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, so he immediately caught the attention of the felines that did not hesitate to add it, however, time has not favored them and their participation has been very little.
In this way, he could be the first casualty of the Nuevo León team for the Clausura 2024, since in the Apertura 2023 he was barely able to play five games to add 101 minutes played, a situation that could benefit him from leaving the team to find regularity in the team. the border that claims its services.
#team #interested #signing #Vladimir #Loroña
Leave a Reply