JUÁREZ ALREADY HAD EYE ON A TIGERS PLAYER! 😱🚨#CentralFOX The Bravos board is wasting no time and points to Vladimir Loroña as a possible reinforcement for Clausura 2024.@JaquelineAlmod1 with the informationhttps://t.co/OmA7Ee27BR

— FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) December 14, 2023