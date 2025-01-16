The team that turned an Asturian municipality into ‘The Galia of rugby’, where children, mothers and even grandparents play

The Gaul of Asturian rugby has been resisting for 35 years in a town that in 2025 celebrates the 30th anniversary of its national tournament, the most beloved in the entire country: ‘El Seven de Grado’.

Grao has two traditions that tie in scores: its medieval market and its passion for rugby. A minority sport that becomes big in the El Casal field, where everyone wants to play and where “friendships forever” are forged.

Daniel Rojas (El Pibe), coach of the local club, says it with an Argentine accent and cadence. The enthusiasm that leads players from all over Asturias to want to train at El Pilier is the same one that led “El Pibe” to cross the pond. The Buenos Aires-Grao flight was short for this “Argentine fly”, who debuted at the age of sixteen in the first division of this sport in the gaucho country and who arrived in Asturias for the first time in 1987.

“El Pibe”, who had already been back in Argentina for years and had been a player for El Pilier, was called a few months ago by the president of the team, José Luis Lorenzo Bobes, because he felt that they needed a new orchestra teacher to return to recover the enthusiasm of the club. And the international call was answered: yes, I want to.

And so, the two of them together, made the local team dance the tango again. And it doesn’t surprise them because in this club they’ve spent their whole life pulling emotion to get ahead. It had to be done again and it was done.

The history of this rugby club dates back to 1988, when the poet Benjamín López and other young people from the town decided to found a rugby team, a practically unknown sport in Asturias, where the majority still want to play only soccer. Playing rugby in Grao sounded as histrionic and strange as searching for water in a desert.

But the excitement and difficulties were not enough to take away one bit of seriousness from the matter, the chimera of Benjamín López and Bobes, who were the only ones who knew what they were talking about at that time, took shape without having almost any idea of ​​how they were going. to do it. However, things that are created with the feeling that they turn out well, almost always do.

Two years after that first conversation between friends and signing people up in bars with the phrase “come and try it one day, you’ll see how you like it” or on Alsa trips, where they told people the phrase “ “Hey, come to the field, we already told you there”; They managed to form the first official team.

The Pilier Rugby Club became big from a small place, playing against city teams, such as Gijón, Oviedo or Avilés, and where in many cases those who competed there wanted a place in the Moscow team, the only rural club that played in the leagues. regional teams in Asturias in the last 25 years, which can boast of having the most excited and grateful youth team in Asturias. “Humility, sacrifice, friendship, camaraderie,” explains Bobes, are the postulates on which the essence of this club is based.

The president of El Pilier had coincided with Benjamín López playing rugby during their student years at the Universidad Laboral, in Gijón. “Rugby is a drug, the only good drug,” says Bobes, looking at the back of the field, where the kids are training. “I’m sure Benjamín would be proud,” he adds, with the emotion of someone who has lost a great friend too soon in the game of life.

Today, in addition to having a senior team with thirty-four members, there are lower categories, with thirty children and even a section of fathers and mothers. The quarry attaches itself strongly to the oval ball. A humble team, that remains humble, and that continues to resort to the effort that Benjamín López and Bobes put into that project to get an entire town to play a sport that only they had any idea about and that today is a way of life in Grado .

“A sport of contact, of hand-to-hand, of team, of passion, of applause and achievements, of the feeling of belonging to a place,” explains El Pibe. He, as Argentinian as he is a fly, as much a lover of rugby.

And how living in precarious conditions always caused economic hardship, and how they truly live the essence and values ​​of a sport that implies camaraderie and that always has a third period that is celebrated outside the game, with the opponents having a drink, chatting and showing off what fair play truly is, they decided years ago that that mousy spirit had to make itself known, because if he was able to make El Pibe return from Buenos Aires to train, he would be able to shake the guts of many players and fans.

“When you came to play with El Pilier, the first thing they did was give you the kit, some boots, some socks and pants,” explains Bobes, and yes, they gave it to everyone because in El Pilier “we were all and “We are equal.”

It was there when the Grau Seven was born, a national championship that had international teams on several occasions, including from New Zealand, and that brings thousands of players to the town of Moscona, to enjoy rugby and everything that surrounds it. . There are people up to eighty years old. “Everyone wants to come to Seven de Grado because the atmosphere is wonderful and that’s why the players from bigger teams want to play with us, there are things that go beyond the categories,” Bobes clarifies.

It refers to those things that are difficult to explain, but that are noticeable, in the look that Bobes and El Pibe exchange, in the kids who are behind them training on a cold Tuesday. “Today they had the day off, but they wanted to come,” adds the coach.

The Seven multiplies by three the population of the town, which becomes a hive of players, families, fans, children with shirts and balls that almost fit in our hands, and complicit looks, like that of Benjamín and Bobes, that of the guajes who want to play a game and win it, those who dream big and know that the team is a place where you will always feel supported.





In these years of history there have been many players from other teams who wanted to sign for El Pilier. And they don’t leave. They are still there, sweating their shirts, passing the ball, raising the stands shouting encouragement, enjoying the third periods with the vision of a sport that also has room for beer in the bar, chatting in the stands and the effect of the only good drug in the world.

The Xiblu, a laboratory that sows culture in the rural Asturian world



“The rugby player is born, but never dies,” says Bobes and remembers that it is “very important” to recognize Benjamín López for having promoted that dream. And, in reality, Benjamín, who in addition to being a poet was a rugby player, is also still alive. The El Pilier player never dies.