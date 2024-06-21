In the last hours, the name of Luis Quinones began to take outside in South America, because in Tigers He knows that he no longer has assured ownership and the Nuevo León team does not rule out an affordable sale to another team, with the intention of freeing up a foreign spot.
Although with the arrival of Veljko Paunovic all players of Tigers who were in doubt They received a “second chance” to convince the Serbian coach, the reality is that the Colombian is one of the main sales options this summer.
Now the interest of a Colombian team that has participation in the Libertadores Cup and that it needs to be reinforced with an extreme to be able to go further in the competition, one of the incentives that could convince Quinones.
The information that comes from Colombia ensures that the directive Junior from Barranquilla is considering Luis Quinones as a possible reinforcement of the team for the next semester, especially due to the need to hire a winger.
The interest is mainly due to the fact that they have not exercised the purchase option for Deiber Caicedowho belongs to Vancouver Whitecapsand now it seems very difficult to convince the Americans again of a transfer.
This has opened the doors of negotiation with Quinoneswhom they will seek to seduce with the Libertadores Cupwhere they will face Colo Colo in the round of 16; However, finances are where the greatest complication lies.
Tigres could agree to sell Quinones for a “low cost”; However, the salary will be the main problem for Barranquilla, so it is not ruled out that they play with the option of a assignmentwith the intention of freeing Tigers the foreigner’s place.
At the moment, Luis Quinones32 years old, is valued at just over 1 million dollars by the specialized portal Transfermarkt; an affordable figure in the Mexican market, but in Colombia it could require a great effort.
His high salary in Mexico seems to be the main impediment, so the formula that Junior would use is to request the loan and for Tigres to pay a part of it for at least six months.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#team #raises #hand #Luis #Quiñones #sign #Summer
Leave a Reply