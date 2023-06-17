Club de Fútbol Monterrey continues to negotiate a possible contract renewal with the Argentine winger, Maximilian Mezaa footballer who will finish his contract at the end of the year in December, so from July he could begin to listen to offers from clubs interested in his signing during the winter market as a free agent.
For now, the renewal of rock With the albiazul team it looks very complicated, since the Argentine would be asking for a salary increase and some extra bonuses for goals achieved, claims that the board of directors would not be willing to comply with.
Faced with this situation, rumors have been uncovered from Argentina of a possible interest from Club Atlético Independiente to repatriate the footballer, however, it would not be for this semester because the Red does not have the budget to carry out the signing, much less to solve his millionaire salary.
Journalist nahuel ferrerirareaffirmed that rock He has a contract until December of this year and his intention is to comply with it, hoping to reach an agreement for a renewal in the following weeks.
Despite rumors of Independiente’s interest in repatriating his youth squad, the offensive player will remain at Sultana del Norte at least until December, and the club has also started talks to extend their relationship until 2025.
According to unofficial reports, rock receives a salary of $1.3 million per season with the Nuevo León team.
Monterrey paid a little more than 13 million dollars in 2019 to the Argentine team, when Maxi was appraised at 14 million dollars.
Since then, Maxi He has played 184 official matches, registering 29 goals and 22 assists and in his record he has one Liga MX title, one Copa MX and two Concacaf Champions League titles.
