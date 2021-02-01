The team of experts holds “fruitful talks” in China about the origin of “Corona”

The World Health Organization announced, on Monday, that the team of experts that it sent to find out the origin of the emergence of the new Corona virus is holding fruitful talks with its Chinese counterparts.

This is what Maria Van Kerkove, Technical Director of the World Health Organization, announced regarding the “Covid-19” disease, caused by infection with the virus.

“They are having very fruitful discussions with their Chinese counterparts, and they visit different hospitals … a very good visit” to a market, Van Kerkhove said, in a hypothetical testimony from Geneva.

On Sunday, WHO experts tasked with investigating the origin of the epidemic visited Huanan Market in Wuhan, central China, where the Corona virus first appeared in December 2019.

And the team previously visited the hospital, which received the first cases of the disease.