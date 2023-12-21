According to information from the journalist Fernando Esquivelthe Monterrey Football Club offered its multifunctional 26-year-old Ecuadorian winger, Joao Rojas to Mazatlán FC, once the footballer does not enter into the plans of the coaching staff headed by Fernando Ortiz.
The Pearl of the Pacific team analyzes the signing of the Pandilla footballer, since in recent weeks the casualties of important elements in those areas such as Nicolas Benedetti due to injury, as well as Ake Loba and Eduardo Bello.
Although the footballer has had a hard time adapting to Mexican football, after a great time in the Emelec from his country, the Mazatlan team would give him the confidence to give him a place in the project towards Clausura 2024.
In terms of performance in the second half of the year, the South American played 13 games and scored two goals in the Apertura 2023, in addition, he played seven games in the Leagues Cup 2023.
In total since his arrival at Sultana del Norte in the summer of 2022, he has played 29 games, scoring two goals and two assists in a year and a half.
It should be remembered that after his debut with the club he was seriously injured in the first minutes and missed practically the entire tournament, so the royal board would have lost patience, which is why they are looking for an accommodation outside the club.
