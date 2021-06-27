The Italian team yesterday took another step towards their dream of winning the European Championship. At the beginning of the tournament, no one put her among the favorites, but thanks to her good football and the form of some of her players, she has become a team to take into account. Yesterday Austria made it very difficult for them, but they will surely grow from mistakes and we will see some very exciting quarter-finals between Italy and the winner of Belgium against Portugal.
Italy has become a team that stands out for the collective game more than for the individualities, so many will not know the history of all its players. In the following list we want to list the teams where the starting players from Italy made their debut.
The young goalkeeper made his debut for AC Milan at a young age, in 2015/2016, in which he already became a starter and played 30 games. This season he will leave the club, but both parties owe a lot to each other.
The right-back made his professional football debut in the 2nd division with Reggina very young. But it was not until his arrival at Empoli that he failed to settle in first class and that the big teams noticed him.
The Juventus center-back made his professional football debut with Inter Milan in the 2005/2006 season. But he only played that game, since he was in the subsidiary for two more seasons. It wasn’t until he left for Treviso that Bonucci began to settle into professional football.
Another Italian player who had to work to reach the elite is Acerbi. He made his debut in the 2nd division with Reggina, in the 2010/2011 season, and one season was enough for Serie A teams to notice him and sign him.
The left-back is being one of the revelations of the tournament, so we could see him in another team next season. His debut was at Empoli, the 2012/2013 season.
Chelsea’s Italian-Brazilian midfielder has a curious history. He moved to Italy at the age of 15, and obtained citizenship for having Italian descent, specifically a great-great-grandfather. His debut was at Hellas Verona in the second division in 2011/2012.
The Italian midfielder has spent practically his entire career in France, at PSG, in fact he has never played in Serie A, since his debut was at Pescara, in the third division in 2007/2008.
The Inter midfielder is one of the most sought-after players after his great championship in Serie A and his performance in the European Championship, but his debut was with Cagliari in the 2014/2015 season at a young age.
The skilled Napoli player was raised in the lower ranks of the southern Italian club, and made his first-team debut in the 2009/2010 season. Although he needed several seasons and some loan to develop and finally settle in Naples.
The player made his debut at age 16, in the second division with Sassuolo, in 2012 and also managed to score. From there he made a hole in the team and has continued to be one of the most important pieces at Sassuolo until now.
The Italian forward has played for various teams and in other countries until he settled in Lazio. But what few know is that his professional debut occurred at Juventus in the 2008/2009 season.
