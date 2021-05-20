Juan Ignacio Martínez caught the Aragonese team four points from permanence and tonight he has certified salvation two days after the conclusion of the championship. A miracle and also a relief for the coach and the players: “They have freed themselves from a very strong burden because we are talking about an entity like Real Zaragoza and they were at stake for the future. In the end, a different objective has been achieved than the one set by the club at the beginning of the season, but it is very difficult to change the chip and in that aspect they have been honored ”.

Sensations: “We had a lot of contained anger from the whole year and I am only talking about the six-month hiatus. Those of you who live here, who came from that end of the summer with a loss of promotion and you get into a movie in the first round of fighting for another goal. I think the team deserves a huge applause. You have already seen how they have met in the center of the field and it is true that they have freed themselves from a very strong burden because we are talking about an entity like Real Zaragoza and they were at stake for the future of the club ”.

Congratulations: “Thank you very much everyone. You give me as the person in charge of the group, but congratulations are for everyone. When I arrived I commented that you had to try to speak positively and add. The fans have always believed and waited for us in matches from the hotel to La Romareda. All that energy is what has come out today as a culmination of this period of time. In the end, a different objective was achieved than the one set by the club at the beginning of the season, but the chip had to be changed and that is why the work of the kids has much more merit ”.

Did you see it possible to save yourself in the absence of two days when you arrived ?: “I am a very positive person and if I had not had confidence I would have stayed in Alicante. I believed perfectly in the squad and then the human and the degree of commitment have come together. It seems that it has been simple, but no. The journey has been hard for everyone, with the suffering that comes week after week, but with all that energy we have reached this beautiful goal. It seems that it is a loser because Real Zaragoza cannot fight for a permanence in the Second Division, its objective is to be in the elite, but the difficult thing is to change the chip and the way of working and in that aspect the players have been registered with honor”.

Match rating: “We knew of the rival’s need and that they were going to come looking for us. They have changed the chip because normally they are a team of withdrawal in three quarters and we have known how to play them in that sense. The most important thing is the goals because that first goal gives you that moment of pause and that confidence. By the way, it has been a great goal, both in terms of execution and preparation. And as soon as you leave in the second half, that second goal allows you to continue growing. That, against a rival as needy as Castellón, has diminished him. The team has managed to dominate the times and we are very happy ”.

Future: “Of course I hope to sleep and rest well. As soon as the championship is over, we will sit down to see how the future of the club, of myself and of the whole world will be resolved ”.

Experience with more suffering ?: “My arrival in professional football was also like that. I was in Third in the Mar Menor and I arrived at Cartagena in Second B with ten days left, but due to the added pressure of the entity and the few points we had, it is true that you never see the arrival to the shore, but I At all times I was convinced because I felt that the players believed in me and in their work and made zero excuses and all their commitment to the service of the club. We raised the degree of competitiveness to a very high number and that is why we have made it very difficult for all teams. It is clear that you have to lose some, because you are not going to win them all, but even some that we have lost has been unfair, as in some that we have won we have had that stroke of luck that every team deserves. Congratulations, the suffering is over and from now on to add and that little by little we begin to define everything ”.