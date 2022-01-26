Santiago Solari is experiencing his lowest hours since he arrived in America. The Argentine technical director has not achieved a victory with the Eagles since October 23, 2021 and adds two consecutive defeats at home, something that has not happened since the Clausura 2020 tournament. The lack of skill of the azulcrema board to bring reinforcements to the team has also It has been a subject that has generated criticism from the media and fans.
Within this context, some versions indicate that the ‘Indiecito’ could leave the Coapa institution. According to these reports, the Argentine National Team is looking for a coach to take charge of its U-23 team and Santiago Solari would be the priority to take on the project. The albiceleste would seek to add the coach after his great work in basic forces with Real Madrid.
However, there is a big obstacle that would stand between Solari and the Argentine National Team: the financial aspect. According to this information, the managers of the albiceleste would have to pay a figure close to three million dollars to be able to add the strategist to their ranks. This would be unfeasible for the South American team.
In an interview conducted in June 2021, Solari assured that he would fulfill his contract with the Eagles and that at the end of it he would seek to return to Europe.
“I still have two years left on my contract, then I would like to return to Europe. Madrid is my home, and I spent 3 wonderful years at Inter, a club that awakens exciting memories in me. Growth must continue in Europe. Personally, I dream of Italy where I learned to appreciate the peculiarity of football and I would like to experience it from the bench, it would be a growth process that I consider fundamental,” the strategist told Italian media.
