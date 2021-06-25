The game director talks a bit about the scale of the new installment in the series and his development team.

One of the pleasant surprises that E3 2021 left us was Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, the new installment of the crossover of the Rabbids from Ubisoft with one of the most emblematic franchises in Nintendo. The new game in the series will bet again on the Tactical RPG and anticipates its premiere for 2022.

We knew we had to go on a cosmic scale.Davide Soliani, Creative DirectorAccording to the game’s creative director, Davide soliani, it is a game much more ambitious than Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle that we saw in 2017 and that sparked significant growth from the team behind the development of Sparks of Hope. In an interview for 3DJuegos, Soliani commented: “When we started working on the spiritual sequel to Kingdom Battle, which is Sparks of Hope, we knew we had to go on a cosmic scaleWe wanted to be more ambitious, even the team grew from just over 100 people to over 300, we have new studios supporting such as Pune, Montpellier, Chengdu, as well as Paris and Milan. The game is more ambitious and for this reason it takes a galaxy as a stage ”.

Soliani also called the new game several times during our talk as a spiritual sequelThis is because he trusts that the changes will be enough to deliver a very different experience. “There are many elements [nuevos] both in the combat and in the exploration that we are creating in Sparks of Hope, not a simple sequel, but a new game. It is about the spiritual sequel, of course, because we are continuing the story, there are known heroes and new ones joining, but the whole formula has changed to something completely new ”, said the director, who also commented that the new system of Combat is designed “around fluidity, action and freedom” seeking to push the boundaries of what we know in tactical games.

