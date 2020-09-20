Rubén Baraja showed his satisfaction through the communication channels of Real Zaragoza after the last friendly of his team before the start of the League: “Today we had a great rival in front of us and we have seen that the team is beginning to have its own identity . We know we have a lot of work ahead of us, but having played a good game today is good, also at La Romareda, where we are going to start next week. We have a lot of work to do, but today we saw a team with good intensity and close to the pace we are looking for ”.

The coach highlighted the intensity of his team, especially in the first 45 minutes: “This friendly gives us what we were looking for in terms of pace and intensity. The first half was at a very good pace, generating two or three goal situations to have put us ahead. We need to maintain that pace and that intensity throughout the game.

Finally, Baraja gives value to the fact of playing against a team like Girona: “It is evident that the preparation is short. It is not an excuse, but it is a reality. Therefore, today was a very important game for us in terms of competing against an opponent who has been working for more or less the same time as us. It has also helped us to see the level of the team at a physical level and efforts, intensity and concentration. It helps us to try to find a good version with one more week ahead of the league start ”.