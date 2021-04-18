After the ruling of the Buenos Aires Justice that ordered the City to guarantee face-to-face classes was known, suspending the DNU of the national government, the teaching unions announced a strike for this Monday.

“Faced with the ruling of room four of the Appeals Chamber of which we cannot even be a part and the violation of the Constitution, the education workers this Monday 19 called a TEACHING UNEMPLOYMENT,” said UTE Ctera this afternoon.

Ademys also urged its affiliates not to go to schools and called an assembly for this Monday at 6 p.m.

News in development