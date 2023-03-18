The Minister of Education, Vocational Training and Employment, Víctor Marín, participated yesterday in the Governing Council of the Union of Teaching Cooperatives of the Region (Ucoerm), in a meeting in which the main actions and proposed measures were put on the table by Ucoerm in terms of education in the Region.

In addition to the counselor, a delegation representing the Spanish Union of Teaching Cooperatives (UECoE), headed by its president, Javier Martínez Cuaresma, participated in the meeting.

During the Governing Council, Councilor Marín assured that “the Region is a benchmark at the national level in terms of cooperatives thanks to the excellent work of Ucomur and Ucoerm.”

Víctor Marín: “They are a benchmark for teaching and an engine of growth for regional employment”

The person in charge of Education stressed that the Region has a consolidated network of teaching cooperatives and that “the regional government is firmly committed to the freedom to choose the center and the educational project” and, in this sense, stated that “the cooperatives of the Region are a benchmark of quality for student education and a growth engine for regional employment.

Likewise, he reviewed the main initiatives promoted by the regional government in educational matters and recalled that free places for schooling from the age of 2 are already underway and that the regional government, taking into account the proposals of Ucoerm and its president , Juan Antonio Pedreño, announced a “structural and progressive” drop in the ratios of students per classroom “in order to maintain educational and employment stability.”

For his part, the president of Ucoerm and Ucomur, Juan Antonio Pedreño, recalled that, in the Region, teaching cooperatives account for close to 50% of the total concerted education, and that the organization “works hand in hand with the Government and maintains an excellent relationship with the Ministry of Education seeking the best for the 40,000 students of the teaching cooperatives.

For this reason and regarding the drop in ratios, the president of Ucoerm maintained that this decision “will allow the stability of educational quality, centers and employment to be maintained.”

Pedreño listed the agreements that Ucoerm maintains with Education and that are in the process of being renewed: “We are renewing agreements regarding the maintenance of employment, relief contracts and other agreements that will further strengthen and consolidate the cooperative teaching model ».

The president of Ucoerm defended the choice of center and thanked the counselor for his support and that of the regional government for the decision to start lowering the ratios in the classrooms.

40 years of history



At the end of the meeting, the Spanish Union of Teaching Cooperatives (UECoE) also held its Governing Council, with a delegation from the Ucoerm facilities and the rest of the councilors virtually.

The president of UECOE, Javier Martínez Cuaresma, recognized Ucoerm as “one of the most powerful federations associated with UECOE” and congratulated them on their 40th anniversary and the cooperatives that will also celebrate four decades in the coming months at the service of quality education under the cooperative formula.

Martínez Cuaresma applauded the initiatives of the Minister of Education and encouraged other regions to promote similar policies. “It is vital to draw strategic lines that, from politics, allow us to continue growing, like Ucoerm and its cooperatives over 40 years.”