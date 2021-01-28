The Buenos Aires teacher unions indicated this Thursday that they will analyze the protocol that the Buenos Aires government designed to reopen schools and allow students return to classrooms from February 17 next, although they warned that the administration of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta did not resolve their main claims to avoid coronavirus infections.

“We are going to wait for the teachers to go back to the schools. We are not going to make any decisions without consulting the teachers. On February 8 we return and Ademys is going to convene an open assembly for that week and there it will be decided whether to return with those conditions or if some measures are taken “, said Jorge Adaro, secretary general of ADEMYS.

Adaro made these statements to the press, after the new meeting that the representatives of the teachers held this Thursday with officials of the City Government, in which they were given the action plan with which they seek to guarantee health security to reopen the schools.

City officials met with the Buenos Aires unions to define the return to classes.

“U.S We came with three or four concerns that were not resolved by the Government: the transport of students, the issue of bubbles, vaccination and the issue of teachers who share different groups, “said Adaro.

Therefore, the ADEMYS assistant secretary assured that they left the meeting “with the same unresolved concerns.”

On the other hand, the union secretary of UTE-Ctera de Capital Federal, Alejandra Bonato, added: “We have just received the draft of a protocol, we are going to evaluate it with the board of directors, with our technical teams “.

Followed, in statements to A24, Bonato remarked that the objective is “to see how to return in the best possible conditions”. “We need evidence,” he stressed and revealed that in that union they are working “in conjunction with many families who are concerned about this return to face-to-face classes.”

“We want to monitor the buildings with the security and hygiene agents,” he asked and reiterated that, if he waited a year to reopen the schools, “What does it cost to wait a few more days for sufficient doses (of vaccines) for teachers to arrive”.

The Buenos Aires government received the teacher unions again with a view to starting classes in person in the district, scheduled for February 17.

The objective of this meeting was to work “on the protocols” of returning to the classroom in the context of the pandemic.

It was the third meeting that the parties had to try to reach an agreement on the conditions for returning to schools.

Rodríguez Larreta confirmed that Classes in the city of Buenos Aires will begin on Wednesday, February 17 next “with the greatest possible presence” and in a staggered manner, with “a testing plan for teachers” from February 8.

When announcing the plan “Primero la Escuela”, Larreta alluded to the “overwhelming need” to return to the classroom in the context of the coronavirus pandemic.

Look also



Look also



AFG