The Ministries of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Education and the UAE Talent Competitiveness Council (NAFES) launched the “Teachers” program to develop cadres in the education sector, to include training and specialized programs required in the labor market for job seekers and accredited professional licensing programs to qualify them to work in the private education sector and enhance the education process that… It is considered one of the priority sectors of the UAE government.

The program targets one thousand citizens annually, starting in 2024, and up to four thousand citizens until the year 2027, to work in the private educational sector, in four stages that include administrative and school professions, and educational professions that include teachers of the Arabic language, Islamic education, social studies, and national education, in addition to kindergarten and secondary school teachers. Elementary school, special education needs, educational guidance and counseling specialists, and educational leadership professions. The program targets citizens who hold a bachelor’s degree for teacher and school professions, and programs for high school holders for administrative and assistant professions. Those wishing to register in the program can visit the “Nafis” platform.

The program contributes to supporting the private education sector’s achievement of the annual Emiratisation targets required of it, especially if it concludes employment contracts with program members or employment contracts allocated to citizen students. The Secretary-General of the Emirates Competitiveness Council, Ghanam Al Mazrouei, said: “Today we are moving towards the vital and important education sector, which is crucial in raising future generations and providing them with education and knowledge that will make them able to effectively contribute to building the future. Our mission today focuses on qualifying citizens who wish to join the sector.” Education, to be successful, empowered teachers qualified to lead the future generation.”

He added: “Education is a noble and influential profession, and we are proud of the leading academic institutions that our country possesses in both the public and private sectors. We are also proud that the private educational sector has distinguished curricula and possesses facilities and institutions that have the highest standards of quality. Therefore, we work to encourage citizens to join this sector. We also invite them to join the “Teachers” program to develop education sector cadres within the framework of the “Nafis” program, and we promise them that through it they will obtain the knowledge that qualifies them to be human builders and part of the nation’s journey towards strengthening a pioneering and distinguished educational sector.”

For her part, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Emiratisation Affairs, Aisha Belharfia, said: “The education sector is considered one of the most influential and important sectors as it is directly related to building the next generations that will lead the future. Therefore, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation is keen to provide professional opportunities for national cadres within the sector. With the aim of enhancing their contribution to the upbringing of future generations.”

She added: “We look forward to the program achieving its desired goals and providing the educational sector in the country with a qualified and distinguished group of citizen teachers whom we look to as builders of the future because they instill our values, concepts and ambitions in the future generation.”

In turn, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Academic Affairs, Dr. Muhammad Al-Mualla, pointed out that “the Ministry believes in the pivotal role of teachers in building and developing the local community and refining the skills of generations to be partners in the process of building the nation. The Ministry is also keen to continue working with all strategic partners to develop initiatives and programs.” “Aiming at promoting Emiratisation in the private educational sector.”

Al-Mualla added: “We are fully confident that this program will constitute a turning point in the qualification of citizens wishing to work in the private educational sector by providing them with the training and specializations required in the labor market that will make them able to join the private education sector and contribute effectively to anticipating the desired future.”

In order to implement the program according to the highest standards, the Emirates Competitiveness Council for Competitiveness (NAFES) concluded five memorandums of understanding with the Higher Colleges of Technology, the United Arab Emirates University, the University of Sharjah, the Sharjah Education Academy, in addition to the Emirates College for Educational Development. The memorandums of understanding aim to enhance cooperation and coordination to implement bridging and development programs for administrative professions, teacher professions, and school professions to support the education sector in the country within the framework of the conditions and standards of the programs and initiatives of the “NAFES” program, and to raise the level of competitiveness of Emirati cadres and enhance sustainable career opportunities for them to work in the private sector and the education sector in the future. In particular, in addition to qualifying and training Emirati job seekers and providing them with the knowledge and skills necessary to work in the education sector.

The memorandums stipulate the commitment of academic bodies to design and implement targeted training programs according to the training needs identified by private educational bodies, which ensure that citizens are empowered to fill the targeted jobs, in addition to providing the necessary support to complete registration procedures, tests, acceptance, follow-up of individual development plans, and other operational matters. Academic bodies are also committed to providing trainers, laboratories and workshops to implement qualifications in a way that ensures raising the level of trainees’ knowledge and skills, and ensuring the quality of qualifications outputs in accordance with the highest standards.