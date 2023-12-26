The Ministries of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Ministry of Education, and the UAE Talent Competitiveness Council (NAFES) launched the “Teachers” program to develop cadres in the education sector, to include training and specialized programs required in the labor market for job seekers, and accredited professional licensing programs to qualify them to work in the private education sector. And enhancing the education process, which is one of the priority sectors of the UAE government.

The program targets 1,000 citizens annually starting in 2024, and up to 4,000 citizens until 2027, to work in the private educational sector, in four stages that include: administrative and school professions, and educational professions that include teachers of the Arabic language, Islamic education, social studies, and national education, in addition to kindergarten teachers. Children, primary stages, special education needs, educational guidance and counseling specialists, and educational leadership professions.

The program targets citizens who hold a bachelor’s degree for teacher and school professions, and programs for high school holders for administrative and assistant professions, where those wishing to register in the program can visit the “Nafis” platform.

The program contributes to supporting the private education sector’s achievement of the annual Emiratisation targets required of it, especially if it concludes employment contracts with program members or employment contracts allocated to citizen students.

The Secretary-General of the Emirates Competitiveness Council, Ghanam Al Mazrouei, said: “Our mission today is focused on qualifying citizens who wish to join the education sector, to be successful, capable teachers qualified to lead the future generation. Education is a noble and influential profession, and we are proud of the leading academic institutions that our country possesses in both the public and private sectors. We are also proud that the private educational sector has distinguished curricula and possesses facilities and institutions that have the highest standards of quality. Therefore, we work to encourage citizens to join this sector, and we also invite them to To join the (Teachers) program to develop education sector cadres within the framework of the (Nafis) program, and we promise them that through it they will obtain the knowledge that qualifies them to be human builders, and part of the nation’s journey towards strengthening a pioneering and distinguished educational sector.”

For her part, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Emiratisation Affairs, Aisha Belharfia, said: “We look forward to the program achieving its desired goals, and providing the educational sector in the country with a qualified and distinguished group of citizen teachers whom we look to as builders of the future, because they instill our values, concepts and ambitions in a generation.” the future”.

In turn, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Academic Affairs, Dr. Muhammad Al-Mualla, said: “We are fully confident that this program will constitute a turning point in qualifying citizens wishing to work in the private educational sector by providing them with the training and specializations required in the labor market that will make them able to join the private sector.” Private education, and effective contribution to anticipating the desired future.”

In order to implement the program according to the highest standards, the Emirates Competitiveness Council for Competitiveness (NAFES) concluded five memorandums of understanding with: the Higher Colleges of Technology, the United Arab Emirates University, the University of Sharjah, the Sharjah Education Academy, in addition to the Emirates College for Educational Development. The memorandums of understanding aim to enhance cooperation and coordination to implement bridging and development programs for administrative professions, teacher professions, and school professions to support the education sector in the country within the framework of the conditions and standards of the programs and initiatives of the “NAFES” program, and to raise the level of competitiveness of Emirati cadres and enhance sustainable career opportunities for them to work in the private sector and the education sector in the future. In particular, in addition to qualifying and training Emirati job seekers and providing them with the knowledge and skills necessary to work in the education sector.

