THE TRUTH MURCIA. Monday, February 7, 2022, 08:06



The teachers of the Virgen de la Vega Infant and Primary Education Center in the district of Cobatillas will stage today, starting at 9 in the morning, a half-hour strike to denounce “the non-compliance of the Ministry of Education to renew the electrical system center, obsolete and that poses a serious risk to the health of the entire educational community, in addition to hindering quality education, “according to sources from the UGT union.

Teachers will also participate in a protest at the gates of the public school, thus showing their support for the demands of the Association of Parents of Students, who meet weekly.