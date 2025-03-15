The Seville audience Failure in favor of the Real Maestranza de Cavalía in the lawsuit opened by the Pagés company for the VAT paid since 1932 and for the management of tourist visits, through the Museum of … The bullring of Seville. It is a Judgment issued on March 3 by the eighth section, chaired by the magistrate Victor Nieto Mataswhich grants the reason to the Royal Corporation in the face of the lawsuit filed five years ago by Ramón Valencia for its discrepancies with the terms of the contract that more than ninety years ago signed the grandfather of his wife, Eduardo Pagéswith the property of the bullfighting temple. A dispute that exceeds six million euros After considering Ramón Valencia that the VAT paid by the building of the property is subject to a fiscal regulation very different from the one that currently governs, claiming the exclusion of this tax since in 2002 they agreed to renew the contract. This is, More than five million euros for box office revenues (complaint filed with the figures registered until 2020) and almost one million for audiovisual rights and the exploitation of beverage bars. In addition, in his claim he demanded a percentage of the collection of tourist visits, which would currently around the 400,000 people per year.

He First instance court number 10 of Seville Yes, in December 2021, the request on the income of the museum, recognizing a benefit to equal parts of the museum’s box office, although it dismissed that claim on the VAT subscribed. Finally, the audience of Seville now fails in both cases in favor of the Real Maestranza, who will not have to pay the six million euros requested by the Pagés company or must share the benefits of its museum.

After that first sentence three years ago, both parties presented resources: the teacher was not satisfied with having to distribute the benefits reported by Tourism and Ramón Valencia insisted on the revision of the VAT already paid. Now, magistrate Víctor Nieto Matas fails entirely in favor of the Royal Corporation in a sentence, of which this newspaper has been aware, and that in addition condemns the company pagés to pay the process costs. This failure is appeal before the Supreme Court.

Despite the large amount that the Pagés company intended to recover for the subscriber, its claim to share the Benefits of tourist visits When treated by the teacher of the teacher of one of the most visited monuments in the city of Seville. It is an exhibition space arranged in the bass of the bullfighting thing whose entrance also allows the main dependencies, such as the laid and the arena, so that the Court of First Instance number 10 stated that “it cannot be accepted that the real teacher Prive totally or partially of its use and possession of the tenant (Pagés) ». Also pointing out that “guided tours by Real Maestranza do not have a lace in the contractual framework, or in any subsequent agreement between the parties and involves a breach of the essential obligation to maintain the peaceful enjoyment of the lessee.” This has now been dismissed by the Provincial Court of Seville.

On the other hand, there are several sources that assure ABC that there is a written confidentiality agreement And with the rubric of both parties where they commit to not publicly make the content of this sentence so that the sound conflict does not affect the normal development of the bullfighting season of Seville.

This lawsuit was advanced five years ago by ABC and since then, and despite the speculation about the relationship between the Royal Maestranza and the Pagés company, they have always shown a view of view and Good harmony on both parties Without being pronounced in this regard or evidence of any distancing, because, as shown by the photograph that illustrates this news, both the manager of the Pagés company always goes to the main acts organized by the noble corporation and The Governing Board of this one wraps Ramón Valencia on indicated days of your company as in the presentation of the posters of the season.

In fact, after ABC revealed this circumstance made a five years issued a joint statement in which they said the following: «Give the management of the bullring of Seville by Don Eduardo Pagés, The relationship between the parties has been and is excellentand has been chaired at all times by good faith, mutual respect and reciprocal loyaltythat continue to survive today ».

In this statement they explained that «the issues submitted to judicial decision They are limited to specific interpretive technical aspects of the contract that links them, without affecting in any way the good existing relationship, the normal management of the square or the development of the different bullfighting activities and of another order that are carried out in it ».

The contract that links the Royal Maestranza de Cavalía de Sevilla with the Pagés company was signed in 1932 by the then Lieutenant of Big Brother, Francisco Armero y Castrilloand the Catalan businessman Eduardo Pagés Cubiñaunder a bond of 100,000 pesetas, for a period of four years and with an annual income of 150,000 pesetas. The contract was prolonged and changing hands between collaborators and heirs of Pagés. Thus, in 1945, after his death, they took the reins Manolo Belmonte and Enrique Ruizuntil in 1959 a lawsuit beat Eduardo’s daughter, Carmen Pagésappointing her husband as manager, Diodoro Canoreamythical businessman of the baratillo coso organized by his bullfighting fair until death surprised him with the payment of the 2000 season about to come to public light.

At that time they took over the exploitation of the Coso their son Eduardo Canorea and his son -in -law Ramón Valencia Pastorwho signed the last renovation with the Royal Maestranza in the year 2002 After the death of Carmen Pagés, who held the ownership of the lease. In 2015 Eduardo Canorea decided to step aside and gave up all the management to his brother -in -law Ramón Valencia, who organized the 2016 season alone and since then remains at the head of the Coso, now with the collaboration of his son Ramón Valencia Canorea.

This contract expires on December 31 And the intention of both parties is to sit down to negotiate a possible renewal, for periods of lesser extension and with economic conditions other than the current ones.