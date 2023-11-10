Despite being a film that is too sweet and with weight imbalances in one of its parts, the present, The teacher who promised the sea It is sustained largely thanks to actor Enric Auquer’s interpretation of the republican teacher Antoni Benaiges. The enthusiastic tenderness with which Auquer evokes the character captures, as does the only existing photograph of Benaiges with his disciples, a lost and revealing moment of historical memory.

Antoni Benaiges’ footprint disappeared in the first days of the Civil War. Neither his family nor anyone else heard from him again until more than 70 years after his arrest by a Falangist squad. The story of this republican teacher resurfaced in 2010, when the remains of the first mass grave found in La Pedraja, a place in Burgos full of burials, began to be investigated. Among the hundred dead people counted in that place, the remains of Benaiges were not found, but his memory did emerge, that of an exceptional man who changed the lives of the students of the school in the Burgos town of Bañuelos de Bureba.

Enric Auquer, as Antoni Benaiges and his class, in ‘The teacher who promised the sea’.

Like so many teachers scattered throughout rural Spain under the impulse of the pedagogical project of the Second Republic, Benaiges was a passionate teacher who put into practice with his disciples a system known as Freinet, which consisted of an innovative technique based on the work of the students. with a small printing press that allowed them to make their own writing and reading notebooks. Based on the book of the same name by journalist Francesc Escribano and documentation by photographer Sergi Bernal, the story of Benaiges has also inspired a play by Alberto Conejero, which this summer was canceled in Briviesca (Burgos), by the new municipal team of the PP.

The authentic photo of Benaiges with his students from Burgos.

The film, directed by Patricia Font, moves between Benaiges’ last year, idealized in the memory of his students, and that hostile present when it comes to delving into the past. The present point of view is that of a former student’s granddaughter, played by Laia Costa. A character who suffers a loss for something that has not yet materialized, full of gaps and questions that the film does not bother to resolve: why is she always angry? What is the reason for her animosity towards her mother? The grandfather’s silence has found a speaker in her granddaughter, but that fundamental transmission does not translate into images, and when she does, as in the final sequence, her emotionality is clouded by a somewhat vulgar resolution.

The present, as crucial as it is poorly tuned, nevertheless opens up to the evocation of the history of the teacher, his class and the people. He is a young man, far from the autumnal Fernando Fernán-Gómez in The language of butterflies, the film by José Luis Cuerda that in 1999 recovered the memory of the retaliated teachers. And that is where Font’s film finds meaning thanks to Auquer’s talent for making his own that elegiac imaginary in which a teacher full of future meets his fatal destiny.

The teacher who promised the sea Address: Patricia Font. Performers: Enric Auquer, Laia Costa, Luisa Gavasa, Ramón Agirre. Gender: drama. Spain, 2023. Duration: 110 minutes. Premiere: November 10.

