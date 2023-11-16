Deputy Dean of the Faculty of Journalism of MGIMO Kobaladze was fired after Urgant was invited to a lecture

Deputy Dean of the Faculty of International Journalism at MGIMO Yuri Kobaladze was fired after he invited TV presenter Ivan Urgant to a lecture. His students reported this on November 15.

Students claim that after the meeting with Urgant, the university asked the teacher to invite war correspondents to lectures. They ask the administration to return Kobaladze to work and intend to write a collective letter, but are afraid of expulsion.

On Kobaladze’s page on the MGIMO website indicatedthat he held the position of deputy dean and professor of the department of international journalism from 2014 to 2023 and was repeatedly recognized as the best specialist in working with the public and media according to the ratings of the Association of Managers and the Kommersant newspaper.

Photo: Alexander Kazakov / Kommersant

Having learned about Kobalazde’s dismissal, Urgant on November 15 published screenshots on the Telegram channel with news about this and the caption “Oh, vaudeville, vaudeville…”.

Addition: after the publication of the note agency TASS with reference to the press service of MGIMO, it was reported that Kobaladze resigned from the university of his own free will. They added that the professor refused to comment on the information about his dismissal.

The lecture took place back in October

Teacher Kobaladze invited Urgant to amuse the audience – his speech was free, an RT source at the university claimed. He added that the dean’s office and the rector’s office were shocked to learn about the meeting from the Internet, since “it has nothing to do with journalism or teaching.” Kobaladze, in turn, named nonsense of publishing about his involvement in Urgant’s invitation.

And what kind of problem is this – the arrival of anyone at the institute, that it has excited the public so much? You never know they’ll pull out some nonsense Yuri Kobaladze

Students who want their teacher back toldthat thanks to him they met other famous people, including Irina Khakamada and Leonid Yakubovich.

The MGIMO graduate, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, said that Kobaladze “always brought entertaining people.” “We found out about this when we came to a lecture on another subject and, to be honest, we were happy, because such meetings are clearly more fun than lectures. “One time he even saved us from a test,” recalls Lenta.ru’s interlocutor. And Kobaladze himself conducted analytical journalism, this is his specialization. Those who went there seemed to like it.”

The Urgant program stopped airing on Channel One

In February 2022, after President Vladimir Putin’s decision to launch a special military operation, Channel One changed its broadcast schedule – instead of entertainment shows “Evening Urgant”, “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?”, “Just the Same” and others, they began showing programs , dedicated to the current agenda. Against this background, rumors appeared about the closure of the “Evening Urgant” program, but the TV channel denied this information and explained that it was working in information mode. However, the program did not return to the air, unlike the show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?”

The TV presenter’s father, Andrei Urgant, believes that “Evening Urgant” was closed “just in case.” He emphasized that the program did not contain calls to criticize the Armed Forces of the Russian Armed Forces or the government, but admitted that it contained hints and light humor.

Photo: Sergey Pyatakov / RIA Novosti

Urgant was leaving Russia, but not forever

In March 2022, information appeared about the presenter’s departure from Russia. In response to this, Urgant said that he went on vacation – on March 25, his father announced the return of the TV presenter.

The Kremlin does not consider Urgant an enemy of the people. Moreover, according to presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, the TV presenter is a “great patriot.” He added that “there is no need to slander people.”

I know Urgant very well, he is a great patriot. He may have his own point of view Dmitry Peskov

In July 2022, it became known about Urgant’s first public appearance after rumors of his departure – as a presenter at the ceremony of the Friends charity foundation, where the Procharity Intellectual Volunteering Award was presented. Judging by publications on social networks, Urgant travels around Russia and other countries, including on tours – his profile contains photographs from St. Petersburg, Veliky Novgorod, Almaty, and Paris. Joint performances with journalist Vladimir Pozner in Dubai and Cyprus are also announced.

In 2014, a professor was fired from MGIMO

Professor, Doctor of Historical Sciences Andrey Zubov fired from MGIMO after the publication on March 1, 2014 of his article about the events in Crimea. The dismissal decision stated that he deliberately and repeatedly violated the charter, internal rules and regulations on the basic principles of corporate behavior of MGIMO.

The teacher’s dismissal caused a stir. The Labor Commission of the Presidential Council of Russia called the actions of the university illegal, after which Zubova restored in the position. He worked for several more months until the contract expired. Zubov’s contract was not extended for a new term.