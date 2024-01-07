Giulia Maffei's body was found in the countryside of Modugno: the 57-year-old teacher had been missing since January 3

The woman missing since January 3 was found lifeless. Giulia Maffei she was a support teacher who lived in Modugno. She was filmed for the last time at 11.30am on January 3, by the cameras of a Despar supermarket, located in via Fiume, not far from her home. Then, no one was able to contact her anymore.

A few hours ago, the heartbreaking news of the discovery arrived. Giulia Maffei's body was identified, lifeless, in the countryside of Modugno. It was he who reported him missing son, worried about his failure to return. For days, the police searched for her in the municipality, together with the Civil Protection and canine units.

The Mayor's condolences for Giulia Maffei's family

Everyone prayed and hoped that she would be found safe and sound, unfortunately the case of the missing teacher ended with a tragic epilogue. The news shocked the entire community, which clung to the family's grief. Also the First Citizen of Modugno, Nicola Bonasiawanted to show its closeness on behalf of all the inhabitants.

It is with profound sadness and dismay that we learn of the passing of Mrs. Giulia, who had not been heard from for days. In this moment of pain, I am close to her family and her closest loved ones. Our deepest condolences go to them.

She had left home without taking her documents with her. On her lifeless body no signs of violence were foundthe first hypothesis is that of a extreme gesture. Only the autopsy will clarify the exact cause of death and help investigators reconstruct what happened to the 57-year-old teacher.

Numerous appeals had spread on the web, aimed at anyone with useful information to find Giulia. They were anxious hours for everyone who knew and loved the teacher. The news was heartbreaking to hear, the loss of the 57-year-old has broke the hearts of the entire community.