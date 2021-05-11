English teacher Elvira Ignatieva, 25, who died in a shooting at a gymnasium in Kazan, tried to save the students. This was told on Tuesday, May 11, by a law enforcement source.

“According to preliminary data, Ignatieva tried to save one of the students, eyewitnesses of the tragedy say about this. She pushed the child away from the shooter and stood in the path of his weapon, effectively covering the child. The wound received by Ignatieva turned out to be fatal, “he said. TASS…

Earlier that day, a 19-year-old resident of Kazan opened fire in the city gymnasium No. 175. The gunman turned out to be Ilnaz Galyaviev, he was detained by FSB officers. During the interrogation, the detainee said that he was a “god”, and since last summer “he began to hate everyone.” According to the detainee, a monster has awakened in him.

The investigation will appoint him a psychiatric examination.

After the incident at a school in Kazan, Russian leader Vladimir Putin ordered to work out a new regulation regulating types of weapons permitted for civilian circulation.

The head of the Public Council (OS) under the Ministry of Internal Affairs Anatoly Kucherena said that the OS at the next meeting will consider the issue of tightening the issuance of medical certificates for the possession of weapons.

According to the latest reports, the shooting killed seven eighth-graders and two teachers. It was noted that Ignatieva held the position of a teacher at the gymnasium for four years. In 2018, she took second place in the Teacher of the Year competition.

The Tatarstan authorities will allocate 1 million rubles to the families of those killed in the shooting. Also, 400 thousand rubles will be paid to those who were seriously and moderately injured, 200 thousand rubles – to those who received minor injuries.

May 12 in the republic is declared a day of mourning for those killed as a result of the shooting.