24-year-old Monica Elizabeth Young from the Australian city of Sydney found herself in court after she took offense at a 14-year-old student and had sex with him. Reported by The Sydney Morning Herald.

Young revealed in court that she had several sexual encounters with the teen in June and July 2020. During distance learning related to the coronavirus pandemic, she said, the student behaved defiantly and sent her “inappropriate comments.”

The teacher claims that she banned him from Google Classroom, but he began to send her obscene private messages on social networks. After that, Young began to boldly respond to the student, hinting that he “did not have the courage” to have sex with her.

Last summer, when the quarantine was eased, the Australian met with a teenager. She admitted that they had sex “two or three times outside of school and once or twice during class.” In addition, the teacher confirmed that each time she was the initiator of this.

During the trial, Young burst into tears and said that she “deeply regrets what she did,” that she “did not want to hurt the child.”

Young is currently released on bail. The verdict is expected to be pronounced on 8 July.

Earlier it was reported that a teacher from the American city of Tomball, Texas, went to prison for sex with a teenager and accused the student of harassment. The woman stated in court that one of her former students “harassed her and threatened to harm herself.”