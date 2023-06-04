“There are many ways to educate; You can talk to the boys, punish them or hit them”. Emanuel Juma (not his real name) speaks while sitting on a chair in the courtyard of a primary school in Kigamboni, a district of Dar es Salaam, the most populous city in Tanzania, where he works as a teacher. “I think that hitting the hands of misbehaving students with a stick is a good way to correct certain behaviors,” he says. And he mentions other usual punishments in the school where he teaches: forcing the kids to do work such as mowing the gardens during school hours, or forcing them to remain on their knees for an hour or two. “Parents usually agree; they want their kids to have a positive attitude.”

In the country where Juma practices, corporal punishment in schools is normalized. In 2017,Human Rights Watch published a comprehensive reportreporting that in Tanzania, 78% of girls and 67% of boys had been physically abused by their teachers. The students claimed to be routinely hit on the hands with bamboo sticks, and some female students reported being hit on the breasts or buttocks by their teachers. Publications in local and international media have talked about this practice, especially when sanctions lead to public ridicule or tragedy. One of the most famous occurred in 2019, whenan educator was sentenced to death for assaulting a boy so brutally that he died of his injuries.

One day I went home early because I wanted to play soccer with other friends. The next day, the teacher took a stick and began to beat the soles of my feet with it. Hemed Shamte, 15-year-old student

Corporal punishment of children in TanzaniaThey extend beyond the classroom. Your legal protection, too. A report produced by several organizationspublished in September 2022 emphasizes the need to prohibit this practice and reviews the legal provisions that regulate it. Article 13 of the Children’s Law allows “justifiable correction” of children with bad behavior. And the National Education Regulations of 1979, protected by the national education law of a year earlier, establish that teachers can hit students. It must be in the hands and buttocks, with a light and flexible stick (not with another instrument) and when there have been serious disobediences or infractions that discredit the authority of the school. Zanzibar’s 2011 Children’s Act (an island where its own legal provisions often apply) confirms that parents can “discipline” their children as long as they do not cause injury. Some neighboring countries to Tanzania They have already managed to end this practice or, at least, make it illegal. Kenya, for example, has prohibited corporal punishment of children in all cases.

Receive shovels as a routine

Chacha Maneno is 13 years old and attends a school in Dar es Salaam, where she studies the first year of secondary school. Despite only having been at the school for a few months, she has already experienced these punishments. She tells it like this: “The first time they hit me was for writing my name on a bathroom door. They hit me with a stick three times on my hands. On other occasions they give me a blow to the head, or three blows to the palms, ”he says. Hemed Shamte, a 15-year-old student at the same school, adds: “One day I went home early because I wanted to play football with other friends. The next morning, the teacher took a stick and whipped the soles of my feet. More than 10 blows”.

In Tanzania, where almost 50% of the more than 63 million inhabitants live on less than two euros a day, only 52% of adolescents have access to secondary education. They find more obstacles than they do. One in four girls becomes a mother between the ages of 15 and 19and the 31% get married before turning 18. And girls are not spared from blows either. Amisa Juma, who is studying in the last year of primary education, speaks: “I no longer count the times they hit me; If I don’t behave well, they hit me and that’s it”. Juma believes that the attitude of her teachers is correct, that with this type of sanction they get what they want. And she says that she has never talked about it with her parents. “It’s a punishment for doing something wrong and I don’t want them to find out,” she admits. Sara Oscar, a five-year-old girl who is in the first grade, did tell it at home when one day, after chatting with a classmate during a class, she received three blows from her hands. “My mother told me to keep quiet next time,” she recalls.

Moving towards another legality

Elena Ramos, director for seven years of the Blue Sky School, in Arusha, a northern region, mentions some bloody cases: “There are schools where public punishments are imposed. If the kids do something that is considered very bad, such as being late several days in a row, they are placed in a high place and the entire faculty proceeds to give them a blow in front of everyone. She believes that in recent years there has been a change for the better or that, at least, there is interest in knowing how else to educate. And she illustrates this evolution with the following example: “I told a teacher that we didn’t hit and that we were going to give her other tools. And she replied that she would like to know as soon as possible why it was bad to hit the children because she, her children, was raising them with sticks.

“I told a teacher that we didn’t hit and that we were going to give her other tools. And she replied that she would like to know as soon as possible why it was bad to hit the children because she, her children, was raising them with sticks ” Elena Ramos, former principal of the Blue Sky School, in Arusha

The case of Tanzania is no exception to what happens in other parts of the world: while 135 nations do include the prohibition of corporal punishment in schools, in another 64 these provisions do not exist or are not complete. “Article 19 of theChildren’s rights conventionIt establishes that States must adopt the necessary measures to protect children against all forms of physical abuse. In article 28, it recognizes the right of access to a decent education”, explains Carlos García de Bakedano, a UNICEF specialist in Spain in Education programs in contexts of Development and Emergencies. The text he mentions has been ratified by 196 States. “It happens in countries in Africa or Asia, but in parts of Latin America it continues to be a major challenge,” he adds.

García de Bakedano explains that the evolution by country is uneven and cites some cases. In Ghana, physical corrections in schools are not illegal, but certain authorities have advised against their use. In the United States, the ban only extends to 29 states. And in nations like Tanzania or Botswana there have been no significant advances. “Beyond the laws, local leaders, educational communities, families must be involved… A case that calls for optimism is Cambodia, where the involvement of teachers has reduced this form of sanctions by 30% ”. The Unicef ​​specialist concludes: “Studies conclude that the consequences of corporal punishment, in the long run, cause self-esteem, mental health or addiction problems.”

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO on Twitter, Facebook and instagramand subscribe here to our newsletter.