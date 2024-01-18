Gracie Atherton-Yu and Joe Yu are a happy couple with a nondescript existence, except for one detail: she had been his teacher and they started when Joe was 13 years old. Two decades after the scandal, a studio will bring her story to the screen and the actress hired to play Gracie moves to the Yu home to prepare for the role. That is, broadly speaking, the argument of Secrets of a scandal, by Todd Haynes, one of the most anticipated titles of the season and which will hit Spanish screens on February 23.

Its protagonists, Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman, have been candidates for the Golden Globes and will almost certainly be in the Oscar pool, but if right now their names are mixed in the tabloids with the life in freedom of Gypsy Rose Blanchard It is not for cinematographic reasons but because despite the fact that its script is listed as original, in the United States everyone knows its true protagonists: Vili Fualaau and Mary Kay Lauternau Fualaau; a romantic heroine to some, a dangerous sexual predator to others.

More information

At high school Mary Kay was just another student, a blonde, cheerful and dedicated cheerleader. Shortly after meeting Steve Letourneau she became pregnant and they married. They were not in love, but abortion was not contemplated in Mary Kay's ultra-conservative family. They had four children and little marital happiness. Steve was unfaithful and she knew it. They also had financial problems: He worked as a baggage handler at the airport and Mary Kay taught elementary school at Shorewood School in Burien, a Seattle suburb. She was the teacher most valued by her colleagues and the favorite of her students. She was especially attached to one of them, Vili Fualaau, 12 years old, a boy of Samoan origin who was often found hanging out at home with his children.

Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore and Charles Melton, the cast of 'May December', which is inspired by the story of the late Mary Kay Letorneau. Rodin Eckenroth (Getty Images for SiriusXM)

One afternoon, Steven and Mary Kay had a heated argument in front of them and Vili comforted her. According to the book If Loving You Is Wrong (If loving you is a mistake, by Gregg Olsen) that was the first time anything happened between them. They both wanted it, according to Olsen, but Mary Kay had never verbalized it. The youngest, on the contrary, had bet 20 dollars with a cousin that he would sleep with the teacher. A police officer interrupted the moment of passion and the two lied about the reasons for being in the car together and the age of the child. The agent thought it was a strange situation and called his house. His mother, Soona Fualaau, reassured him. She trusted Letourneau. “If he is with her, he is fine,” she settled the matter.

A genetic issue

There has been much speculation about how the boy's systematic abuse could have gone unnoticed by Fualaau's family. And it's simple: his father was in prison (he was a criminal who boasted of having 18 children with different women and had never cared about any of them) and his mother had two jobs to support the family that took up all of her time. Furthermore, he blindly trusted that devoted teacher. He had known her since she had first taught her son in second grade (which is taught in the United States between the ages of 7 and 8).

When her husband found some letters from Vili, everything fell into place. A cousin of Steve Letourneau alerted Child Protective Services to the true nature of the bond between the two. Not only did they have sexual relations, but she was pregnant with the child. The police showed up at the institute and Mary Kay ended up before the judge. The news hit the media and became America's favorite scandal.

“The teacher and the sixth-grade boy,” titled 'People' magazine, one of its many covers talking about the Mary Kay Letorneau case.

What they did not know then, but would soon find out thanks to the relentless scrutiny of a media hungry for sleaze, was that a painful chapter in their family history was being repeated. Mary Kay was the daughter of a chemist who had gained some fame for her fight against Equal Rights Amendment between men and women and her fiery television appearances in defense of the traditional role of women and family values. Interests that she shared with her husband, John Schmitza university professor, ultra-conservative politician and Holocaust denier who had changed his children's schools to prevent them from receiving sex education classes.

In 1982 he enjoyed a popularity that he would not have desired after it was discovered that he had two children out of wedlock from a relationship with one of his former students. When the story became public, Schmitz disowned her illegitimate children after the death of her mother. While the children ended up in hospice, he was buried with honors at Arlington Military Cemetery when he died in 2001.

A sentence and a baby

Mary Kay's daughter was born while she was awaiting sentencing. She pleaded guilty to charges of sexual abuse of a minor and the initial sentence of six and a half years in prison was reduced to six months. In exchange, she could not have contact with Fualaau or her five children or any other minor. But just two weeks after leaving prison they were surprised again in their car by the police. During the search they found $6,000 in cash, baby clothes and passports. “This case is not about a broken system. “This is an opportunity that you foolishly wasted,” the judge snapped at Mary Kay. This time there was no mercy: she was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison, the maximum possible.

After entering prison she discovered that she was pregnant again, the girl was born in prison and ended up being raised by Vili and her mother. The teacher spent most of that time in confinement after being caught time and again trying to send messages to Vili.

Mary Kay LeTourneau and Vili Fualaau, during a chat with actor and host William Shatner in 2010. DOUG_HYUN (©A&E / Everett Collection /Cordon Press)

If those who followed the case like another episode of a morning soap opera expected that Mary Kay's time in prison would dilute the relationship or that the transition to adulthood would change Fualaau's feelings, they were wrong. When Mary Kay was released from prison, she was 42 years old and he was 23. Vili fought to eliminate the restraining order that weighed on her and as soon as a judge revoked the ban on seeing each other, they got back together. What had been a crime of abuse became, for part of the public opinion, a love that could survive anything.

In 2004 Mary Kay She was interviewed on the Larry King show wearing an engagement ring and stated that at the time everything happened he was unaware that what he had done was a crime. “I thought it might be a problem, but I didn't think it was a serious crime. “I just… knew it wasn’t normal.” She also claimed that their relationship had never been merely sexual. “There has always been a deep spiritual communion.” Despite being registered as a sex offender, there was no evidence that Letourneau had had any inappropriate contact with other minors, but that was not enough to appease society, which wondered what would have happened if Mary Kay had been a 34-year-old man when the romance began.

The couple sold the exclusive of their wedding to the Entertainment Tonight channel. Dozens of journalists loitered around, a helicopter flew over the celebration and it is said that they received half a million dollars, but they always denied that figure. It was Mary Kay's brother who led her to the altar. Her father had died while she was in prison and he had not been allowed to attend her funeral. Her teenage daughter served as bridesmaid and the little ones, the result of her relationship with Vili, brought the flowers. Everyone was eager to know details of her new legal relationship. “We do normal things,” declared to People“we go out to dinner at our favorite Mexican restaurant and then we go to Blockbuster to rent a movie.”

The couple moved to Normandy Park, Mary Kay's former neighborhood. That she was a registered sex offender was no problem for her neighbors. “I think people are more concerned about the commotion and that the paparazzi interrupt their existence,” declared then-mayor Shawn McEvoy to Seattle Times. “Whatever your beliefs about your relationship, privacy is respected here. “We want to give them the benefit of the doubt, let them move on with their lives, get married and be happy.”

Vili Fualaau, during a statement in 2006. Ron Wurzer (Getty Images)

They were happy, they tried to lead a normal life but also take advantage of an extraordinary story, although they were not the ones who profited the most from it. While Mary Kay was in prison, Vili's family had sued the Highline School District and the city of Des Moines. The lawsuit filed by Soona Fualaau, Vili's mother, claimed that both the city and the school failed to protect her son from being a victim of an illegal relationship and abuse by Letourneau. She demanded more than a million dollars in damages, but the suit was dismissed.

Together they wrote an autobiographical book, A seul crime, l'amour (One crime, love) which, due to a rights issue, was only published in France. Already becoming a couple of pop culture figures, they saw how in 2000 their relationship became a television movie, All-American Girl: The Mary Kay Letourneau Story (The Story of Mary Kay Letourneau, in its broadcasts in Spain) in which Penelope Ann Miller plays the teacher. It achieved the second best audience the USA Network had ever garnered.

After regaining her freedom, Mary Kay found a job as a paralegal and her husband was an occasional DJ. Not all of her businesses showed exquisite taste: in 2009 they organized the party Hot for Teacher (Horny for the teacher) in a bar in Seattle. He DJ'd and she acted as hostess.

In 2019 they began the divorce proceedings. An anonymous source declared to People that the couple had done everything possible to stay together. After separating, the bond between them was not broken, they continued to spend a lot of time together and in the company of their daughters. Mary Kay Letourneau died on July 6, 2020, a victim of colorectal cancer. She was only 58 years old. Her daughters and her Vili were next to her. He was her main heir. Letourneau never regretted her story. Vili, for her part, has acknowledged that if, now that he is an adult man, he were attracted to a 13-year-old girl, she would seek help.

He is in a new relationship and in 2022 he became a father for the third time. And Georgia, his first child with Mary Kay, is about to make him a grandfather. He tries to stay out of the spotlight, but he is aware that the controversial relationship that structured his life continues to exert a dangerous fascination that will only increase with the release of Secrets of a scandal. “I'm still alive and well. “If they had approached me, we could have worked together” declared to The Hollywood Reporter. “Instead, they chose to make a copy of my original story. “I feel offended by the entire project and the lack of respect they have had for me, who lived a real story and I am still living it.”

You can follow ICON on Facebook, x, instagram,or subscribe here to the Newsletter.