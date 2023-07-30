Several available ways not to forget a foreign language over the summer were named by English teacher Anna Murzyukova in an interview with Moslenta. She urged Russians to communicate in a non-native language in order to preserve knowledge.

“In the summer, many people refuse additional classes in foreign languages, because from their school years they got used to taking a break from studying during these three months. But 90 days without practice can be enough to forget everything. Therefore, the language needs to be included in your daily life in other ways,” she said.

So, Murzyukova advised me to find those in my circle of acquaintances in communication with whom – in personal meetings or in correspondence – you can practice the language. Even better, if there is an opportunity to go on vacation and communicate with foreigners there. “This is an ideal opportunity to use speech skills, consider it part of the learning process,” said the Moslenta interlocutor.