In the United States, a teacher from Illinois raped an 11-year-old student at home

A teacher from Illinois was arrested in the United States for raping a sixth-grader in her home. About it reports WRSP-TV.

Ellie Bardfield of Zion Township was taken into custody after the mother of an 11-year-old student contacted police. On April 2, the woman told investigators that her son “began to behave differently” after the teacher invited him to her home. The boy later admitted that Bardfield had sex with him on March 29.

On April 3, the teacher, who had worked at the school as a substitute teacher for many years, was arrested. Detectives first carefully examined text messages that Bardfield exchanged with the student and also conducted a search of his home. Enough evidence was found to bring charges against the woman.

In particular, it turned out that the sexual contact between Bardfield and the boy was not isolated, and one of the episodes occurred within the walls of the school. The administration of the educational institution announced its cooperation with the investigation. The teacher is being held in the Macon County Jail.

