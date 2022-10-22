It’s easy to say “precarious” in the school. From Italian institutions, stories arrive at the limit: like that of a teacher hired and fired, then re-hired and re-fired every week, for a year, because her weekly contract was for A total of 11 hours. And the school where she taught interpreted the folds of the law in an unusual – if not anomalous – way. It was then resumed on Monday.

The woman had to accept that “push and pull” contract, but when she finished her commitment in elementary school at the 3 / O comprehensive school in Conegliano she turned to the Gilda union, exposing the absurd experience, to understand if she could sue and to have the right to fair economic treatment recognized.

This was confirmed later, in April 2021, by the Court of Treviso, with a sentence of the labor judge. The teacher, the judge ruled, was granted part-time service at 50% for the whole school year, both for the purposes of salary and score. The economic damage was easy to calculate. The teacher had received 1,600 euros for the entire school year, 8-9,000 euros for a part-time 50%. You have waited over a year for the school to comply with the judge’s decision. She hasn’t received anything. At that point she resorted to the TAR of the Veneto, which she sometimes agreed with her.

A few days ago, the Administrative Court ordered the school and the Regional Education Office to pay, within 90 days. For the new manager of the Conegliano 3 / O Comprehensive Institute, Giovanni Pucciarini, there is no doubt that the figure is up to her. «I do not think it is correct to make this person wait a long time – he commented – so we will proceed with the payment of the established amount. Certainly, however, our school cannot remain with the match in hand and therefore with a shortfall for two years in the budget. I will ask the provincial school office to find a solution ».