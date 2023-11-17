In the UK, a teacher from the Scottish district of South Lanarkshire had sex with a schoolboy twice and avoided prison. About it reports Daily Record.

Siobhan McLean, 33, met the 15-year-old while preparing his relative for university. In September 2022, a teacher and a teenager had sex in a university dormitory where a member of his family was enrolled. Some time later, McLean arrived at the car park of Craignethan Castle with the schoolboy and performed a second sexual act with him in the car.

His mother realized that the young man was in an inappropriate relationship with the teacher. During one of the telephone conversations, he said goodbye to his interlocutor with the phrase: “I love you.” The woman checked her son’s phone and found explicit correspondence with McLean.

At the trial, the teacher’s lawyer stated that the woman suffered some kind of psychological trauma in childhood, and another during pregnancy. In addition, a month before she molested the victim, she was allegedly attacked twice by students from her school. Lawyers insisted that McLean became close to the young man under the influence of these events. At the same time, she was described as a confident person who always solved other people’s problems, but could not cope with her own.

The court sentenced the woman to three months of suspended imprisonment under constant supervision. She was placed on the sex offenders register for ten years. In addition, the woman was assigned 300 hours of unpaid community work and was prohibited from leaving the house from seven in the evening to seven in the morning for a year.

