Maria Eliseeva, a teacher with 20 years of experience, the creator of the methodology for raising bilingual children, gave advice on increasing children’s motivation when learning English and any other foreign language in an interview with Moslenta.

First of all, the format matters. According to the teacher, coercion and pressure should be avoided. Classes should be carried out in the format of the game. Outdoor games are especially relevant for preschoolers, for older children it makes sense to think over creative lessons with watching movies and writing fairy tales, organize story games in which you can communicate with a student on behalf of comic and cartoon characters.

In addition, it is important for the child to give an understanding of the practical value of the acquired knowledge: you can, for example, translate popular songs, write letters to friends in other countries. If a child encounters difficulties in completing some tasks, it is necessary to support him: parents can talk about similar situations from their own childhood, share their experience of overcoming difficulties. Involving the child in the scheduling process also contributes to increasing motivation: for example, you can provide the student with several options for days and / or times for lessons.

Earlier, the teacher called the allowable number of circles and sections for the child.