Teacher in Singapore sentenced to prison for filming videos under women’s skirts

In Singapore, a 50-year-old teacher has filmed more than 170 videos upskirts of women, including his colleagues and students. About it informs The Straits Times.

The man was caught after one of his wards suspected that he was filming a video under skirts, and complained to the police. In September 2022, the teacher pleaded guilty to three charges of insulting the chastity of women. Five more charges were taken into account in sentencing. The court found that the crimes were committed from 2015 to 2018. At least 47 different women suffered as a result of his actions. The man was suspended from work and no longer teaches at the school.

Judge Brenda Tan noted that at the time of the crimes, the man suffered from a severe depressive disorder. This made him a suitable candidate for mandatory medical treatment in lieu of serving a prison sentence. However, according to the forensic expert, he retained the ability to make a conscious choice and could refuse to commit crimes. Judge Tang ruled that the defendant’s mental state was not a mitigating factor and considered that the man should go to jail.

The teacher was sentenced to ten months and two weeks in prison. He still has the opportunity to be released on bail in the amount of 15 thousand Singapore dollars (947.5 thousand rubles). Lawyer Lawrence Guo said his client intends to appeal the verdict.

