SCMP: In China, a woman fell in love with a scammer and transferred four million yuan to him

A teacher from China fell in love with a swindler and lost a large sum of money. About it reports South China Morning Post (SCMP).

A 38-year-old Shanghai resident surnamed Yuan met a scammer online in 2022. The criminal quickly became close to the woman and gained her trust. He entered into a relationship with Yuan and promised that he would marry her. After some time, he invited her to invest money in a project related to cryptocurrency. The scammer promised that Yuan would become rich if he listened to him.

The woman believed the swindler and transferred large sums of money to him for four months. To do this, Yuan took out a bank loan secured by her apartment. She sent the scammer a total of four million yuan (55 million rubles).

Police soon noticed the woman’s suspicious transactions and urged her to stop transferring money to the scammer. Yuan, in turn, denied that she sent large sums to the scammer. During the next interrogation, she stated that the police were putting pressure on her.

Yuan became suspicious only after she was contacted by a woman who had been deceived by the same swindler. This time the teacher independently contacted the police. Despite this, the woman did not fully believe that she had fallen for the scammer’s bait. She cried and said that she was going to marry a swindler.

