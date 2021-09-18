It is common for those seeking to study or their parents -depending on age- to look for references to select a school. Opinion, let’s say popular, outweighs objective measurements.

But given the competition between higher schools, they seek to promote their level of quality not only in surveys, but with professional experts who carry out technical-scientific studies. In this way, a valid reference is given for those who want the levels of academic quality that have an impact on the professional.

The first step to consolidate the prestige of a school is? in the system: norms, entrance standards, teachers, discipline, constant evaluation of the teacher, facilities, location, etc.

The pillar on the system is? in the quality of the teaching staff in terms of training, knowledge of didactics, social and professional prestige but, above all, moral quality. No person should dedicate himself to teaching if he does not have ethics derived from his personal and family life and extreme respect for the student body.

They come to school to learn and assimilate, not to make friends with the teachers. The teacher comes to teach and set an example, not to seek sympathy, much less closeness to his pupils. In this environment there is a better atmosphere for academic development.

There are somewhat brand new schools that have extensive infrastructure, but if it lacks the two previous conditions, it is nothing more than a facade without prestige, a certificate issuer whose signatures are not recognized.

Now the school faces its update before the irruption of new technologies and ways of working that require specialties? with well-paid teachers.

In the recently concluded World Economic Forum, the work roles with the greatest projection were revealed: specialists in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analysis and cybersecurity; project managers; experts in digital marketing, process automation and fintech.

The skills that will now be taught in advanced schools are those related to analytical thinking. _

.



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...