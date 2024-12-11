The teacher accused of abusing a 12-year-old student at an educational center in Irún, Gipuzkoa, has pleaded not guilty. The man assured this Wednesday that the crime of which he is accused “did not occur”.

According to the Prosecutor’s indictment, the events occurred during a day in which the accused took advantage of the time between lunch and the start of classes to address a group of girls who were playing in the yard and ask them to go. to one of the classes to paint. They all complied with the proposal and sat down at four desks, at which point The accused sat next to the victim to sexually abuse her.

During the last session of the hearing, held between this Tuesday and Wednesday in the Gipuzkoa Court, the accused said he did not know the reasons why the victim had reported him. In this sense, he has opined that it could be a consequence of the fact that in In 2001 he had been acquitted of another case of abuse occurred in another educational center.

The professor has clarified that, since he arrived at his new job in Irún, there was the “rumor” that years ago another complaint had been filed against him and it did not matter that a court ruling had acquitted him. He emphasizes that due to this fact and his particular way of teaching, The center’s management team felt “animosity” toward him.

A forensic psychologist also testified at the trial. The professional has explained that, although the report she made on the minor did not allow her to comment on its degree of credibility, her feeling was that His story seemed to be a real experience..

In the final part of the trial, the Prosecutor’s Office has maintained his request for a sentence of one and a half years in prisonand has demanded that the man be disqualified from practicing his profession for six years. They also ask that he be prevented from approaching the victim and communicating with her, and that once he is released he continue on probation, in addition to compensating the girl with one thousand euros in compensation.