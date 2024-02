Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 09:17











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The second edition of the Kairós Awards will be presented on February 22 at the Teatro Circo Murcia and will reward the best dancers and choreographers in the categories of musical, classical, contemporary, Spanish and flamenco. This jury is made up of Toni Espinosa, choreographer of…