This Sunday February 21 at the Autodromo “Roberto José Mouras” de la Plata will begin a new championship of the category of national motorsport with more history, Road Tourism, where Mariano Werner with his Ford Falcon will try to preserve the crown obtained in the atypical 2020. Among the competitors there are two pilots from Balcarce who this year will have extra motivation to start the engines: Juan Manual Fangio’s cradle is preparing for a very busy 2021, with the arrival of the remains of the five-time world champion at the museum that bears his name.

The favorite of the category will go wheel-to-wheel with riders like Jonatan Castellano, Agustín Canapino, Juan Bautista de Benedictis and Julian Santero. And the Balcarceños, Diego Ciantini and Santiago Mangoni.

The inhabitants of this small city of 45,000 inhabitants began to prepare for the TC and to honor the five-time Formula 1 world champion a few months ago this task began in the city with the appearance of the Argentine Rally, category that used a fragment of the “Juan Manuel Fangio” racetrack in November last year to contest the second and third dates of the championship.

Juan Manuel Fangio, in his beloved Balcarce. (Bonazza Photographic Studio. Marcelo Mazza Collection.)

After 2020 in which the circuit located in the Sierra “La Barrosa” was used practically recreationally to take a bike ride or go for a walk with the family, the asphalt of the track will change the tires of bikes, skateboards and shoes for competition tires. This will be possible thanks to the launch of the Atlantic Zone, a competition that houses four categories: Tourism Special de la Costa, Monobrand Fiat, TC 2000 del Atlántico and Promocional del Atlántico.

For those who do not believe in coincidences, coincidentally this season of the Zonal will begin on the same day as the Road Tourism, on February 21, and will step on the accelerator at the Juan Manuel Fangio on March 20 and 21 to dispute what will be the second date of the year. However, it is not all rosy: the racetrack for this regional competition will use a shortened version of the original line, known as the “small circuit”, for safety reasons.

Juan Manuel Fangio Automobile Museum in Balcarce

Although the ideal for the residents would be for the racetrack to function 100%, it is a great kickoff to kick off the great year of Balcarce, when the remains of Fangio return in November. The authorities of the Fangio Foundation and their sons Oscar and Rubén and the three-time world champion of Formula 1, Sir Jackie Stewart, will organize the transfer of the remains of the “Chueco” from the family cemetery to the mausoleum that is currently being built in the museum thanks to the financial contribution of the Scottish pilot. The arrival in Balcarce of great personalities of the highest category of motorsport is expected by then, which will coincide from November 5 to 7 with the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Hamilton’s helmet is already in Balcarce. (Photo: Twitter Museo Fangio) barlcarce buenos aires lewis hamilton motorsports pilot formula1 helmet museum fangio

The remains of Fangio today are in the family cemetery of the municipal cemetery of the city, a few meters from the Sierra “La Barrosa”, that is to say that the route of the funeral procession to his new home will be a little less than five kilometers. “For all Balcarceños to know that the best pilot of all time will rest in his museum will be an enormous pride. He is going to put the name of the champion and that of the people on the portals of the world”, José “Pepe” Joglar is excited , who got to know the pilot in his youth.Remodeling works are being done at the corner of 17th and 18th streets and the mausoleum will be on the first floor of the museum, in a strategic position near the display case that contains its five world champion trophies and it will be possible to observe both from the inside and from the outside. ”The dream of this local community is already underway.

Fausto Mendoza Joy, from Balcarce