The delay in the dismantling of thousands of hectares of illegal irrigation in the Mar Menor basin unleashed a political and legal clash in 2021 between the regional government and the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS), of the Ministry for the Ecological Transition. The battle ended in the Constitutional Court. Two years later, the court of guarantees has tipped the balance in favor of the autonomous Executive, by rejecting an appeal from the national Executive and confirming that the Law for the recovery and protection of the Mar Menor does not invade ministerial powers nor does it seek to free the Autonomous Community from obligation to restore land without irrigation rights to the previous dry or forest situation.

Yesterday, the Plenary of the Constitutional Court unanimously handed down a ruling rejecting the appeal presented by the Government of Spain against the decree-law of the regional Executive that, in August 2021, reformed the Law for the recovery and protection of the Mar Menor. The TC considers that this norm respects the regime of distribution of powers between the General Administration of the State and the communities over the water environment.

As reported this Wednesday by the court itself, the ruling endorses the step taken by the regional Administration by establishing a requirement for the Ministry of the Environment to initiate each of the procedures for returning properties to their original situation. This prior condition is that there be a firm administrative resolution from the Segura Hydrographic Confederation (CHS) regarding the cessation or prohibition of irrigation due to the absence of the right to private use of water.

The decision of the previous cabinet of Fernando López Miras, of the PP, was flatly rejected by the CHS, led by Mario Urrea, and the Ministry of Teresa Ribera, of the PSOE. This unleashed an exchange of writings and mutual public accusations of passivity and “inaction.” The Community reproached the Ministry for not having applied the Water Law to its ultimate consequences for years, by not forcing the restitution of the land; and the Ministry to the Community, not acting despite having received notifications from the CHS about numerous sanctioning files for plots with illegal irrigation.

The TC now settles the issue in favor of the Community. As reported this Wednesday by the TC in a statement, the Plenary of the Constitutional Court considers that the regional Government simply sought to “clarify certain technical-procedural aspects of the pre-existing autonomous regulation, with the aim of expediting the processing of crop restitution files.” ». And he recalled that dismantling illegal crops is “one of the central tools of the regional policy to protect the Mar Menor against the discharge of nutrients of agricultural origin.”

The central executive maintained in its appeal that the rule “reduced and limited” the protection of the lagoon; and that the Community “unjustifiably desisted from acting ex officio in many other cases of illegality in which the farms are located on forest, rainfed or protected lands.”

Ortuño: “This sentence is a blow to the Sánchez Government and makes clear its political use of the Mar Menor”

The Constitutional Court denies this and discards the three vices of unconstitutionality: lack of a situation of “extraordinary and urgent need” to act by decree-law; violation of national powers over legislation, management and concession of resources and hydraulic uses when the waters flow through more than one autonomous community; and violation of the common administrative procedure.

The Plenary considered “a presentation by the progressive magistrate Ramón Sáez”, according to which the regional Executive defined “in an explicit and reasoned manner” the need to give “a rapid response” to “the critical situation of the ecological state of the Mar Menor”; and to do so with legal guarantees.

The spokesperson for the regional government, Marcos Ortuño, stated that the Constitutional Court “deals a blow to the Government of Spain for failing to comply with its obligations and makes it clear that the Sánchez Government only makes political use of the Mar Menor.” In a statement, the counselor added that the ruling “demonstrates that there has been no invasion of powers or abandonment of functions, and that the Government of Fernando López Miras always acts with rigor and in compliance with the law to defend the Mar Menor.”

Vázquez asks to “work from science” to save the gap



From left to right, Víctor Serrano, Enrique Ujaldón, Juan María Vázquez, María Cruz Ferreira and Federico Miralles, yesterday, at the inauguration of senior officials of the Ministry of the Environment.



The Minister of the Environment, Universities, Research and Mar Menor, Juan María Vázquez, yesterday made a call to “work” on the recovery of “a fragile ecosystem” like the Mar Menor from “the best scientific knowledge.” And he cited key aspects: taking measures “on its surface catchment basin”, something that depends on both the Autonomous Community and the Ministry for the Ecological Transition, and also “on its large aquifer, which it has in the subsoil”, which corresponds to the cited Ministry through the Hydrographic Confederation.

In the first case, the current preparation of the Territorial Planning Plan for the Mar Menor Basin by the regional government stands out. And in the second, the discrepancies regarding the central Executive’s rejection of the regional request to drain the aquifer, to avoid the discharge of water with nitrates and phosphates, and to evacuate and reuse the water with infrastructures of the annulled Zero Discharge Plan.

Vázquez referred to the situation of the lagoon on the occasion of the inauguration of three senior officials in his department: María Cruz Ferreira, as regional secretary of Energy, Sustainability and Climate Action; Víctor Serrano, as general director of Mar Menor, and Federico Miralles, as general director of Energy and Industrial and Mining Activity.

The appointments of those responsible for the general directorates of Natural Heritage and Climate Action, Environment and Universities are still pending. All of this, in the absence of knowing whether the Governing Council will today appoint the people who will take charge of these positions.

“We are obliged to serve society,” said the counselor at the event, which was attended by, among other guests, the former director general of Industry, Horacio Sánchez, and the director of the Association of Southeastern Naturalists (ANSE), Pedro García.

The counselor stated that he had “a great team to work on the environment, thinking about how we relate to it from a clean circular economy and from a strategy that allows us to reuse, recycle and reduce waste.” He also spoke of the goal of “preserving and recovering ecosystems and reintroducing species and conserving those that exist, especially those that are most endangered.”