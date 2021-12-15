The system of compulsory judicial care, better known as tbs, is coming to a standstill. And that is more than a shame because it is one of the few relative success numbers in criminal law. In the case of a prison sentence, the recurrence probability is on average 19 percent, after tbs the recidivism rate is 8.4 percent. In other words, psychiatry helps, at least in the case of a suspect with “defective development or mental disorder” as the definition of insanity is.

From the fascinating diptych in NRC About tbs this week it appears that the capacity of just under 1,500 patients in forensic psychiatric institutions is insufficient, the flow is stalling, the treatment duration is becoming longer and the options for external assisted living are declining. In prisons, about 80 inmates now wait for treatment, often months. In the institutions themselves, it is a matter of waiting for transfer, for treatment providers and therefore for new opportunities.

From the tbs life, described in the NRCstory, the fragmentary course was noticeable. The procession of diagnoses, the lack of continuity and the shift from clinic to clinic. It produced a picture of frustration, demotivation, loss of treatment perspective and therefore also the chances of success. This is one of the reasons why new suspects often refuse to cooperate in a diagnosis. In short – tbs is in danger of congealing.

The new minister(s) of Justice and Security inherit an acute problem. This was already raised in 2020 by the Inspectorate of the department. “There’s no going anywhere,” the report said. Letting the situation of 2020 continue “is irresponsible”, it was called. The clinics are under too much pressure, without additional investments, the TBS will come to a standstill. In short, code red.

Contributing to the crisis is a staff shortage, fueled by competition in the healthcare workforce. And the elusive security question in society, that mood mix of solidarity, fear, tolerance and anger of the citizen. How much room is there left for TBS leavers who should integrate into free society? In the meantime, the number of patients is growing. After the conviction of Michael P. for the murder of Anne Faber, the number of TBS convictions has increased, as has the number of extension decisions. The criminal court was also shocked – and more cautious.

Minister Sander Dekker (Legal Protection, VVD) then stated: 100 million extra available, started the campaign www.werkeninforensischezorg.nl and promised additional measures. In a long letter he promised the House about ten times to ‘tighten’ the policy. His successor can continue unencumbered with this. No one is against ‘sharper’ – it provides the illusion that psychiatry will never be blunt, or blind. Which of course is nonsense.

Meanwhile, the real problem lies in society itself. The inconvenient truth is that the tbs only gets underway if phenomena such as ‘trial leave’ and assisted living remain freely possible and tbs extensions no longer go without saying. Such trial leaves therefore fail – also because they are trials. Although not often (23 out of 900 in 2020). But it does happen and it should be. Citizens must be prepared to accept that an ex-tbs’er made a mistake ‘again’. And to realize that absolute safety is an illusion – or that it leads to a system that always sentences every insane patient to a life sentence for criminal behavior. That is not a beckoning perspective in a humane society.