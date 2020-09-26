Katie taylor (16-0, 6 KOs) returned after the pandemic in August. She gave revenge to Delfine Peerson and settled doubts: it was better. Before the coronavirus changed all plans, the Irish woman had planned to face Amanda Serranor. The Puerto Rican did not want to accept the new conditions and Matchroom looked for a plan b. It was a long time coming, in fact, the poster for the event was published without rival for Taylor. Hours before the duel with Peerson was confirmed, the name of Miriam Gutiérrez (13-0, 5 KO) came to the fore. It did not close, but the path was markedor.

The 37-year-old from Madrid is an interim WBA lightweight world champion and Taylor is the unified champion of that category. He deserved that joke and it seems that he will have it before the end of the year. According to the Irish press, Talyor will face Gutiérrez in an event in Novemberand. The name of the Spanish is taken for granted and it would only be necessary to know the exact day. In fact, it is advanced that Eddie Hearn’s idea is to make a female only evening in which Taylor vs. Gutiérrez was the stellar duel.

Miriam, who combines boxing with a council in Torrejón de Ardoz, has been training for months and keeping calm, since she was aware that patience could give her the opportunity. He hasn’t boxed since NovemberWhen he won the interim belt and now he could have the fight he had long dreamed of. If that event finally occurs, Terri Harper may also box, who must face the Norwegian, resident in Altea since childhood, Katharina Thanderz.