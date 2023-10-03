Las Nuevas Lomas is in mourning. A tragic moment was experienced in the last chapter of ‘At the bottom there is room’, after the ‘taxichurro’motorcycle taxi that accompanied joel for so many years, it couldn’t take it anymore and stopped working. In this situation, ‘Jimmy’ He took the vehicle to his brother’s workshop, who with the help of Gaspar tried by all means to save his old friend, however, he could do nothing about his imminent ‘death’.

After that, the Gonzales tried to comfort the ‘Fish Face’, who paid a wake to the ‘taxichurro’ and even walked around the neighborhood, with the aim of giving him one last tour as in his good times. This was done in view of ‘Patty’who watched in disbelief as the entire family was saddened by the loss of someone they considered a member of their home.

