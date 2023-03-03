He didn’t recognize him, even though he was in his taxi. The curious curtain has gone viral on social media. Tananai was sitting in the back seat of a taxi, while his Tango was playing on the radio, the song that the Milanese singer brought to the Sanremo Festival. Tananai then asked the taxi driver to turn up the volume. The 27-year-old turned to the taxi driver: “Do you like it?”, the driver replies “Yes”, “I’m glad, we have the same tastes”, Tananai retorts ironically. Then he asks her: “Have you seen Sanremo?”, Thus demonstrating that he did not recognize the artist. At that point Tananai reveals his real identity, in the taxi driver’s disbelief.

The curtain continues with the taxi driver who asks him if he is the nephew of Biagio Antonacci, but the singer explains that it is something they invented and that indeed he doesn’t even know who “I’m Antonacci” is. Obviously this is a joke since the two dueted together in Sanremo. Tananai has often been mistaken for Antonacci’s son Paolo, who is co-author of Tango. The video then ends with the taxi driver asking him for a picture together and apologizing because he didn’t “quite recognize” him.