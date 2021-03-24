The special tax on sugary drinks has partially modified the habits of consumers, according to a study by the International University of Catalonia (UIC Barcelona) published in the international journal ‘Social Science & Medicine’. The report analyzes the response of consumers to this special tax that was implemented only in Catalonia in 2017 and that records all bottled beverages that contain added caloric sweeteners; 8 euro cents per liter for beverages containing between 5 and 8 grams of sugar per 100 milliliters (ml) and 12 euro cents per liter for beverages containing more than 8 grams of sugar per 100 ml.

The results indicate a reduction of 6.4% in the purchase of colas, 4.1% in soft drinks, 3.9% in juices with high sugar content and 3% in smoothies



Based on the data obtained from the purchase records of almost one million households (844,943) – from one year before the tax came into force until one year after – of a supermarket chain that has a relevant market share , Researchers have found that families have significantly reduced their consumption of sugar from sugary drinks. Specifically, the new results indicate a 6.4% reduction in purchases of high-sugar cola, 4.1% in soft drinks with medium sugar content and 2.5% in those with high amounts of sugar. There has also been a 3.9% reduction in purchases of high-sugar juices and a 3% reduction in smoothies, a product that contains more than 5 grams of sugar per 100 ml.

In total, on average and per person in Catalonia, The consumption of sugary drinks recorded by the tax has been reduced by 2.2%, a figure that the main author of the research, Professor Toni Mora, considers relevant: “It is a low value, but it is observed that the measure has had a certain impact on certain products that the consumer may associate as unhealthy”, says Mora, director of the Institute for Research in Evaluation and Public Policies of the International University of Catalonia .

The families with the most resources have been the ones that have reduced the purchase of sugary drinks the most



On the other hand, the study reveals that this reduction in sugary drinks has led to an increase in the amounts of sugar consumed in low-sugar drinks not taxed by the tax. For example, purchases of smoothies and juices with low sugar content have increased by 17.5% and 1.8%, respectively, and the purchases of juices that are not taxed have also increased by 2.4%. According to Mora, this increase has occurred because «The consumer has chosen healthier options within the same product categories “and has stressed that it is important that the industry” reformulate even more the content of the products and reduce certain nutritional components “.

Fight obesity



In addition to the information about the purchase, the study has socioeconomic information on the buyer family and determines differentiated patterns. In this sense, the results conclude that regular consumers (those who buy regularly at the supermarket from which the data have been extracted) and those with the most resources have been the ones who have reduced the purchase of sugary drinks the most. On the other hand, in terms of families with fewer resources, households with an income of up to € 18,400 per family unit per year, the decrease in sugar consumption has been less significant in almost all product categories. For example, all families have reduced purchases of soft drinks with medium sugar content, except those with the lowest incomes, which have increased their consumption by 1.6%. In the same way, families with lower income have reduced their consumption of sugar in colas by 3.1% while those with middle and upper-middle income have done so by 5.3%.

For Mora, there is an information problem: “Those who know how to properly read nutritional labels or know the content have an advantage” and argues that more training should be promoted in schools that warn of the low nutritional value of certain products. In fact, a previous study led by the UIC Barcelona professor already analyzed the impact that nutritional training has on young people’s food decisions.

The authors of the research conclude that it is essential to promote new policies to combat obesity and reduce the consumption of these types of products and determine that taxes of this type would have to be accompanied by a transversal information campaign and policies that focus on product labeling and reformulation. Along these lines, the researchers state that these measures would have to be implemented homogeneously at the national level, since the fact that it has only been introduced in one region of Spain makes it difficult for the industry to reformulate its products. “The Spanish government has increased the VAT for these products, but the consumer will only react when he knows what and how much he pays more to acquire them,” Mora sentence.

In the study led by Toni Mora The researcher Eleonora Fichera (University of Bath), Beatriz G. López-Valcárcel (University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria) and David Roche (IRAPP – UIC Barcelona) also participated.