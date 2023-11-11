Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/11/2023 – 18:36

The former Minister of Finance and current director of Economic Strategy and Market Relations at Safra bank, Joaquim Levy, stated that the approval of the tax reform is important and will add simplicity and clarity to the system, which is “very problematic”. The big defect was not having been carried out before, according to him.

The tax reform was approved on the 8th in the Senate and now returns to the Chamber to be scrutinized by deputies, who had already analyzed the text last July.

“The reform is really extremely important. It will have very positive effects on the economy. The tribulation is very problematic in the country, there are several states and many municipalities, which generates a fiscal war that is not always healthy”, said Levy, in a lecture, during the MBA Brasil event, organized by Brazilian students, in Chicago, in the States United. “The reform will provide much more simplicity, clarity, and will make the businessman’s life easier,” he added.

The only flaw, in his view, was not having carried out the tax reform earlier. But, according to Levy, in a democratic process, nothing comes off the drawing board easily. “You have to accommodate 1,001 interests. It’s the way things work. The advantage in Brazil is that things don’t seem so perfect and take time, but they seem more solid”, said Levy.

When commenting on the advantages of the tax reform, the former minister said that the benefits should be positive, also considering the reorganization of production chains around the world and the new economy, considering the energy transition. According to him, simpler taxation allows for larger production chains. “To attract inward investment, we need simplicity,” he concluded.

Investment grade

The former Finance Minister also stated that there is a lack of greater will from “everyone” in Brazil to return to investment grade. “For Brazil to return to investment grade, everyone needs to want it,” he said. “It is the willingness and ability to pay debts”, he added.

In his view, there is little participation from the private sector for Brazil to return to investment grade.

He defended greater pressure from companies and the financial market. For Levy, the recovery of the good paying seal, granted by rating agencies, does not only concern public agents, but also the private sector, which has to become more involved in the issue.

“Brazil needs the ambition to grow properly and not fuss and a strong external sector to regain investment grade,” said Levy.

According to him, the country should have a balance of US$90 billion in its trade balance this year. For the next few years, the figure should be around US$80 billion.

“This is much more than we had in the past and influences the investment grade”, explained Levy, who evaluated his experience in government as positive, but who is “happy” in the private sector, helping to structure share offerings.

Ecological transition

The former Finance Minister stated that it is not enough for Brazil to “turn green”. He also assessed that the lower interest rate environment is favorable to the ecological transition.

“It’s not just going green, Brazil needs to have products that help the energy transition in the rest of the world,” he said.

According to Levy, there are structural issues to get the ecological transition agenda off the ground in the country, but there is great potential. “The environment that allows interest rate cuts is beneficial for the green economy”, she argued.

He also said that Brazil is “very open” to foreign investment, when asked about opening up to the Chinese.

Levy stated that he also sees effort in the country’s relations with the United States and China.