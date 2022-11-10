The tax reform that the president of the Generalitat, the socialist Ximo Puig, presented at the end of September has been unanimously approved this Thursday in Parliament. The proposal, which triggered criticism from both the opposition parties and his own party and caused discomfort in the Government of Pedro Sánchez, has been supported both by the members of the Botànic (Compromís and Podem) and by the rest of the parties of the Valencian parliamentary arch (PP, Ciudadanos and Vox).

The reform includes the reduction of taxes on income of less than 60,000, an increase of 10% of the personal and family minimum income tax (the amounts deductible in the tax as a minimum amount of survival) up to 6,105 euros and the extension of the limit of all regional deductions 10%. These measures will be applied this year and will have an effect on the 2023 declaration, since they are retroactive.

The announcement caused, in the first place, the doubts of the government partners of the Socialists who demanded that, in addition to the drop, a rise be applied to the highest incomes. The agreement with Compromís and Podem was reached after negotiating that, for the next and following fiscal year, that of 2024, the tax burden will be increased on the highest incomes through personal income tax and increases of 0.25% will be applied in the Tax. of Equity above one million euros and one point in Transfers, from 10 to 11%.

In the case of the opposition parties, the reform has been considered insufficient and late, but even so they have supported it.

Puig has described the unanimous support for the reform as “good news for Valencian society” and has highlighted that the support achieved “favors the prestige of Valencian institutions”, as it reflects that “we must not always be confronting”, but rather ” there are times when we can come together”. “It shows that there are possibilities of reaching agreements”, he assured.

Puig, for whom “dialogue and agreement must be a hallmark of the Valencian Community”.

During the debate, all the spokesmen have had buts for the reform. Compromís deputy Carles Esteve has pointed out that it is not the reform that he would have done, but that it does not include “any fiscal gift for anyone”. For Unides Podem, Ferran Martínez, has made reference to the resounding and resounding failure of the announcements of tax reductions made by the right that, unlike the reform of the Valencian Community, are not progressive formulas. The PP Treasury spokesman, Rubén Ibáñez, has described the measures as insufficient because “they only represent 64 euros of savings on average per taxpayer.” The one from Ciudadanos, Yaneth Giraldo, has criticized that it is late, a year after her party proposed the modification of rates and that of Vox, described it as “reduced”.

Precisely on the right, Ximo Puig is looking for support to carry out an amendment that will be presented in the law accompanying the budgets in order to reduce inheritance tax to 99% on the transfer of all family businesses and not only of those that bill less than ten million as currently. “I don’t see why we can’t give bonuses to parents who want to inherit their children or who want to donate to them,” said the Citizens deputy, who has already announced that she will support her. Puig has to seek the support of the opposition parties after the refusal of his government partners to support the measure that, according to the Valencian chief executive, will not have a “relevant” economic impact, since “it probably will not reach to a million euros”, nor will it put the Welfare State “in danger”. “We need to send a clear message, that in one way or another this government governs for everyone: for small and medium-sized companies,” he asserted after Compromís, in the mouth of his spokesman, Papi Robles, warned him that “the Botànic must be cared for and cultivated”. Robles has asked him to reflect and “change the course.”