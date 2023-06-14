New legal miscalculation, and collection, of the Ministry of Finance. The model approved for the solidarity tax on large fortunes – which Yolanda Díaz seeks to make permanent – ​​contains a real slip-up that will lead to lower income for the State than initially estimated.

Especially since it will release a good part of their payment to taxpayers in communities such as Madrid, Andalusia or Galicia, for which this rate was precisely designed, since they are the regions that currently give the most bonuses to their high net worth.

The key is in the so-called tax shield by which the payment of taxes (calculated by adding the IRPF, Patrimony and Solidarity quota) can never exceed 60% of the IRPF tax base. “If this percentage is exceeded, the solidarity tax quota is reduced to 80%,” they recall from the Tax Authority (Airef).

The wording of the final settlement model published this week in the Official State Gazette (BOE) implies that large fortunes will be able to compute in the calculation what they would have to pay for the Wealth tax without bonus, and not only the amount that they would have to really pay if, for example, they are in Madrid or Andalusia, where there is a 100% discount – that is, they would not have to pay anything – or in Galicia, where it is 50%. Thus, it will be much easier to reach the 60% that allows access to the deduction.

The Government tried to change this error at the time through the Ministerial Order of the model. But he received a real jug of cold water a few days ago, when last week the Council of State issued an opinion in which it made it clear that what the Executive considered a “mere clarification” actually implies contravening “blatantly and by a totally inappropriate channel, both from the perspective of the normative range of the provision and from the guarantee of legal certainty» the Law of Patrimony and Great Fortunes.

With this backdrop, the State will collect less than estimated with this tax that those affected will have to settle between July 1 and 31 of this year, in the middle of an election month.

In its forecasts, the Executive aspired to collect some 1,500 million euros a year with the tax, initially temporary. But the tax experts consulted agree more with the forecasts of Airef, which considers that the reduction of the quota will imply that the impact is limited to around 700 million euros, less than half of what was estimated.

The tax, which had been designed to offset the bonuses applied in some communities of the Popular Party, will thus lose a good part of its effectiveness on fortunes of more than three million euros (with an exemption for the first 700,000 euros). Specifically, the rate applied amounts to 1.7% between 3 and 5 million euros, 2.1% between 5.3 and 10.6 million euros and 3.5% higher.