The tax on large fortunes was called to replace the autonomous labyrinth of the Heritage tax that was increasingly subsidized in the communities. It was a call for solidarity between the rich and the entire population. And indirect harmonization to avoid ‘dumping’ between the territories. But the collection of this tax has turned out to be, so far, lower than that estimated by the Treasury. The Tax Agency has received 623 million euros for this tax figure, an amount corresponding to the 2023 settlement.

However, this figure is far from the forecasts announced at the time by the Ministry of Finance when the tax was approved. At that time, the department led by María Jesús Montero spoke of 1.5 billion euros that the treasury would obtain through this tax. With the first settlement carried out, the amount collected has been 60% lower. This amount corresponds to the settlement made by 12,000 citizens, which represents 0.1% of taxpayers in all of Spain. On average, they have paid 52,000 euros for their assets.

The Treasury considers that there is no such gap between the estimate and reality as they are “consistent” with the Government’s forecasts. He explains that he targeted a “collection potential” for the tax on large fortunes that reached 1,500 million, “under the assumption that all autonomous communities would apply a 100% bonus on the Wealth Tax.” Although, in reality, not all regions have this tax benefit despite the latest changes introduced in some territories such as the Valencian Community or Extremadura.

The configuration of the tax on large fortunes has revealed some cracks that affected taxpayers could take advantage of to avoid the impact of the tax. This tax is designed so that the citizens of the communities in which this tax was practically not paid because it was highly subsidized, would have to assume it through the extraordinary state tax. That is, they either paid it through the Wealth Tax – the historical one – or with the new Solidaridad de las Grandes Fortunas.

The most affected would be those of Galicia, Madrid or Andalusia, the autonomies for which this rate was precisely designed, given that they are the ones that at the time most generously subsidized their high net worth. And it has been precisely the taxpayers of those territories who have benefited the most from the problems derived from the approved regulations and which have allowed significant savings for their pockets and the consequent reduction in tax collection.

The key to the error was in the so-called tax shield, by which the payment of taxes (calculated by adding the Personal Income Tax, Patrimony and Solidarity quota) cannot in any case exceed 60% of the Personal Income Tax tax base. “If this percentage is exceeded, the solidarity tax rate is reduced to 80%,” the Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility (AIReF) recalled at the time.

But the wording of the final settlement model published in June in the Official State Gazette (BOE) implied that large fortunes will be able to compute in the calculation what they would have to pay for the Wealth Tax without a bonus, and not only the amount they would have. to really pay if, for example, they are in Madrid or Andalusia, where the discount is 100% – that is, they would not have to pay anything – or in Galicia, where it is 50%. Thus, it has been much easier for them to reach the 60% that allows access to the deduction.

Less income on ‘Google’ and ‘Tobin’



The decrease in the collection of the Large Fortunes Tax is not exclusive among the taxes approved by the Government in the last legislature to face the million-dollar expense for aid derived from the crisis of the war in Ukraine. Something similar has happened in the ‘Tobin rate’ and the ‘Google rate’.

The first figure technically refers to the Financial Transactions Tax, which is taxed, among others, on certain operations on the Stock Market. Last year, the State collected 195 million euros through this means compared to the 372 million euros budgeted in the public accounts for 2022. The previous year, the first in which it was launched, the collection was 295 million.

In the case of the Digital Services Tax, which taxes internet operations (online advertising, online intermediation and the sale of generated data), the budget of 1.2 billion has not been reached in any of the three years in force. euros initially estimated. In 2021, 166 million were raised; in 2022, almost 280 million; and until the first half of 2023, 138 million. In fact, this rate is expected to disappear after the agreement with the United States – mediated within the OECD – by which Spain, France, Austria, Italy or the United Kingdom will eliminate this tax in exchange for creating a global tax of 15 % that would affect the large multinationals in the sector.